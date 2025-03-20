Nokia enhances Wi-Fi 7-enabled FWA gateway portfolio

Over the past few years, studies into the communications market have shown fixed wireless access (FWA) to be one of the fastest-growing and key use cases for 5G networks. Looking to take advantage of the technologically evolving 5G market, Nokia has launched the FastMile Gateway 4, a 5G indoor gateway with Wi-Fi 7 that enables operators to deliver 5G speeds throughout the home.

The communications technology provider says FWA has proven to be a “spectacular hit” in driving broadband access in the last mile around the world. However, it notes that there are numerous end users for the technology, many with potentially unique requirements. That means using fixed wireless access to connect end customers to the internet requires more than just one type of device.

Research from the GSA 4G/5G Fixed Wireless Access Forum last year predicted that shipments of 5G FWA customer-premises equipment (CPE) would grow by 23% to reach 37.5 million units in 2024, to account for 42% of all FWA CPE shipments. After 5G-enabled FWA shipments reached 10.2 million in 2023, the growth of 5G FWA CPE shipments was expected to accelerate further, rising by eight percentage points compared with 34% in 2023.

The latest launch means Nokia’s 5G gateway portfolio now includes four Wi-Fi 7 models scaled to suit the demands of different types of businesses and end users. Nokia also believes its expanded portfolio helps advance 5G FWA services, ensuring operators can easily connect consumers’ homes at the speed of 5G with the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology now being rolled out in domestic premises.

The Nokia FastMile 5G gateway features high-gain antennas (up to 8dBi) and dual-band Wi-Fi 7 in a compact design that can be self-installed by the consumer in the home. With four-carrier aggregation and up to 300MHz of bandwidth, the 5G gateway is designed to conserve radio capacity, improve coverage and maximise throughput. Nokia also added that studies of existing customer deployments have shown that the right mix of indoor and outdoor devices, along with optimal placement of these devices, can recover up to 60% of wasted radio capacity.

The 5G Gateway 4 also supports 8RX and 3TX capabilities for improved spectrum efficiency, coverage and greater speeds, along with Wi-Fi 7’s multi-link operation (MLO), delivering up to 4Gbps of Wi-Fi capacity in the home. This technology boosts connection speeds by enabling devices to send and receive data simultaneously across multiple frequency bands and channels.

The Gateway 4 is also powered by Nokia’s Corteca software, which supports value-added applications embedded in the device, cloud-based Wi-Fi optimisation and Wi-Fi device management based on open industry standards and EasyMesh. To help operators simplify and streamline installation, customers can access a simple, user-friendly mobile app that helps identify the optimal location to install the FWA gateway.

Commenting on the launch, Dirk Verhaegen, general manager of broadband devices at Nokia, said: “Our extensive FWA portfolio gives operators access to a wide range of Wi-Fi 7 devices tailored to meet their unique and diverse needs. Our portfolio is even stronger with the addition of the new FastMile Gateway 4, giving operators another power option to deliver fast, reliable FWA broadband to customers – no matter where they live.”

Shiv Putcha, director for research and consulting at analyst GSMA Intelligence, said: “Nokia has the broadest [FWA] portfolio today, with multiple FastMile gateway products that combine 5G FWA with dual-band Wi-Fi 7 indoors. This, combined with Corteca management software, will help operators cater to multiple segments of demand.”