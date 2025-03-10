Nokia claims US fibre wins with Outer Reach Broadband and BerryComm

With fibre proliferating across the world, things look rosy for essential fibre technology providers, and Nokia is benefiting from this trend in the US, having been selected by internet service provider Outer Reach Broadband to deploy a next-generation fibre network across rural Maine and winning a contract with fibre-optic broadband provider BerryComm to deploy enhanced high-speed internet connectivity for thousands of businesses in Central Indiana.

Founded in 2020, Outer Reach Broadband has the stated mission to close Maine’s digital divide by providing fast, reliable and affordable internet access through dependable customer service and “cutting-edge fixed wireless technology”. The fibre network is designed to enable Outer Reach to bring enhanced multi-gigabit broadband services to homes and businesses, helping to reduce the digital divide and foster local economic development.

With Nokia’s fibre solution, Outer Reach says it will be able to provide customers with a 10Gbps symmetrical broadband service that will significantly enhance the user experience. The solution is also ready for 25G to address future needs.

The deployment is regarded as a pivotal step for Outer Reach Broadband as it complements its fixed wireless network with fibre services. This expansion not only broadens the company’s service capabilities, but also delivers a more dependable internet experience to customers, which include households and small businesses.

“At Outer Reach Broadband, we are committed to delivering fast, reliable and future-proof internet services to the communities we serve. After careful consideration, we’ve chosen Nokia’s FTTP [fibre to the premises] platform for our fibre deployments because of its proven performance, scalability and innovative technology,” said Tom Kirby, co-founder and president of Outer Reach Broadband.

“Nokia’s solutions align perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge broadband services that meet today’s demands while preparing for tomorrow’s needs. With this partnership, we’re ensuring that our customers benefit from world-class connectivity backed by a trusted, global leader,” he added.

To help simplify and streamline network operations, Nokia will also deploy its Altiplano Access Controller, a cloud-native platform for automating broadband networks.

In addition, Outer Reach Broadband will deploy Nokia’s portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 beacons with integrated EasyMesh technology, providing customers with whole-premises Wi-Fi coverage. To further enhance the customer experience, Outer Reach will use Nokia’s Corteca software to manage and optimise Wi-Fi performance in the home.

“Multi-gigabit fibre broadband is increasingly being used to connect everything – homes, businesses, cell sites and smart cities – providing an opportunity for service providers to offer exceptional services and unlock new revenue streams on fibre. This is a great example of how Nokia’s industry-leading solutions can be used by emerging and innovative service providers like Outer Reach Broadband. We are very excited to team up with VarData to support Outer Reach Broadband’s expansion strategy,” commented Jeff Dean, head of partner program for North America at Nokia.

In Indiana, meanwhile, Nokia says the deployment of its advanced optical networking technology will reinforce BerryComm’s mission since 2015 to provide reliable, high-capacity broadband services to underserved communities. The enhanced network is designed to support businesses with mission-critical connectivity solutions, ensuring maximum uptime and operational efficiency. With this infrastructure, BerryComm can scale to 100G and beyond as bandwidth demands continue to grow.

The expansion will use Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch with coherent optics and reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) technologies, ensuring superior network scalability and reliability. This is intended to allow BerryComm to maintain complete control over service quality while reducing dependence on external carriers for last-mile connectivity.

“The deployment of Nokia’s ROADM technology marks a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the digital divide across central Indiana,” remarked BerryComm president Cory Childs. “This cutting-edge technology enhances our ability to deliver reliable, high-speed internet while positioning our network for future growth. We’re proud to partner with Nokia, a global leader in optical networking, to bring these transformative capabilities to the communities we serve.”