DriveNets, Fujitsu, UfiSpace join forces to support optical net development

High-performance optical components supplier Fujitsu Optical Components (FOC) ZR/ZR+ modules, white box switch/router solution provider UfiSpace and networking solutions company DriveNets have announced the completion of testing and certification of multiple with DriveNets Network Cloud software on UfiSpace white boxes.

ZR+ modules, like those from Fujitsu, are said to be able to deliver economic efficiencies to network companies when combined with disaggregated networking solutions, maximising modules transmission distance and expanding service provider choice.

The combined DriveNets/FOC solution is built to ensure that the DriveNets Network Operating System (DNOS) supports FOC’s ZR/ZR+ modules on UfiSpace white boxes beyond simply plugging them into a white box. It also supports those modules in multiple modes of operation, including ZR and ZR+.

The three companies said that they are working together to deliver significant cost savings to network operators by collapsing three communications layers into a single platform and eliminating the need for standalone optical transponders. It is also attributed with reducing operators’ hardware footprint and lowers operational overhead, floorspace and power usage.

FOC optical solutions also include a component from NTT Innovative Devices Corporation that aims to overcome existing infrastructure limitations with an innovative optics-based infrastructure technology that enables high-speed, high-capacity communications.

This strategy is aligned with the NTT-led Innovative Optical and Wireless Network Initiative (IOWN), which aims to meet the growing needs of the hyper-connected business world of the future, offering a future global communications infrastructure capable of enabling ultra-high-speed, high-capacity internet services utilising photonics-based technologies.

From a technological basis, IOWN comprises three major technical fields: an all-photonics network (APN), digital twin computing and a cognitive foundation. The networks and information processing infrastructure including terminals are intended to provide high-speed, high-capacity communication using technology focused on optics, as well as large computational resources.

DriveNets, UfiSpace and Fujitsu Optical Components are all members of the IOWN Global Forum which promotes IOWN, sharing the vision of the future communication infrastructure. This combined solution will become part of the IOWN Network Solution, which provides a switch/router capable of long-distance transmission at 400Gbps.

Yukiharu Fuse, corporate officer at Fujitsu Optical Components, said: “Our collaboration with DriveNets enables operators to build more efficient networks and simplifies end-to-end network management. This integration not only ensures that FOC's ZR/ZR+ modules are seamlessly tuned, configured and managed by DriveNets Network Cloud software, but also guarantees a fully tested and validated integrated solution.”

Norry Lin, head of UfiSpace Japan, added: “Our shared vision on open disaggregated networking is already making a significant change in the industry, giving operators greater flexibility in how they build their networks and allowing them to substantially improve network efficiency. The announcement today adds to that, expanding service providers’ choice and reduction in hardware footprint.”

Nir Gasko, DriveNets vice-president of global strategic alliances, said: “The recent advancements in ZR+ modules simplify the connectivity of datacentres that may be hundreds of kilometres apart while also creating a converged network infrastructure that reduces the number of network elements an operator needs to manage.

“Innovative ZR+ modules like the ones offered by Fujitsu Optical Components, combined with disaggregated networking solutions, deliver tremendous economic efficiencies to operators around the globe.”