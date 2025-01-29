ZIRA enhances comms business process platform

ZIRA Group, a provider of modular business support systems (BSS) for communications services, has launched AI Telco Platform to allow users to take advantage of BSS data to generate valuable insights, streamline operations, optimise pricing and adapt to market trends.

ZIRA Group was founded more than 28 years ago, and the company believes that it has continuously evolved to meet changing industry requirements, with the new solution focusing on business process improvements.

In operation, the ZIRA AI Telco Platform is engineered to convert BSS data into predictive and actionable insights to enable proactive decision-making. It can be customised to support new and existing use cases, while meeting the specific forecasting and business intelligence needs of companies such as communications service providers (CSPs), which the company said can use the technology to deliver bespoke customer offerings based on real-time analytics.

It also integrates with IT infrastructures and BSS solutions via an API or database, enabling users to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) at scale. The platform’s predictive analytics capabilities combine predictive AI for “accurate forecasting with a generative AI agent that delivers actionable insights” across the organisation.

From a wholesale perspective, CSPs can use the platform to optimise routes, pricing and traffic volumes in real-time, as well as to protect margins, prevent service disruptions and ensure a “seamless” customer experience. The platform is attributed with the ability to forecast supplier prices accurately up to six months in advance.

Offering a rationale for the product’s development and introduction, ZIRA Group chief product officer Amir Turalić noted that the comms industry was beginning to see the adoption of AI and machine learning tools across networks and infrastructures, but until now there hadn’t been a viable solution for the BSS layer.

“[Companies] need access to data and insights that will help them to make smarter decisions and be more responsive to changing market conditions. Traditional analytics tools have struggled to handle complexities, especially in real-time when a small percentage change can impact wholesale revenues significantly,” he said.

“The ZIRA AI Telco Platform’s forecasting capabilities help CSPs to manage capacity, pricing and traffic fluctuations, removing risk and uncertainty. Likewise, it analyses huge volumes of complex network and billing data to better inform decision-making and help…to identify new opportunities. The platform is constantly evolving and we’re already working with...customers on live projects to support new use cases.”

The launch of the product coincides with the unveiling of a new brand identity for ZIRA Group, created to reflect its transformation from a family-owned business into a “global technology leader, inspired by its focus on innovation and delivering customer-centric solutions”.

Group CEO Emir Bukvić added: “Our aim has always been to deliver seamless, integrated solutions that empower organisations to achieve more with less, combining efficiency with exceptional user experiences. The rebranded ZIRA Group is a new entity that builds on our experience and reputation.

“Our new brand is more aligned with our digital first propositions, and the size and scope of the company as we expand into new territories. We’re now equipped to support [providers] in every category, from fibre broadband providers to MNOs and satellite communication companies. Regardless of our growth, we will maintain our core values of trust, empowerment and customer-centricity.”