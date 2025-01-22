Telxius enhances global Ethernet service with next-gen optics

As businesses face the challenge of deploying infrastructures requiring ultra-low latency, high availability and reliability tailored for their markets, optical networking is seen as a key candidate technology. To address these needs, global connectivity provider Telxius has upgraded its global carrier Ethernet (GCE) service with flexible bandwidth options for businesses in the Americas and Europe.

The service is designed to enable enterprises to maximise their investments with more bandwidth flexibility when connecting to key global hubs and cloud service providers. In practice, it will allow businesses in Europe and the Americas to access a scalable and flexible service with bandwidth options ranging from 50Mbps to over 100Gbps.

The Telxius GCE service is supported by its global network, which spans more than 100,000km and comprises submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls throughout the US, Latin America and Europe. It supports almost 100 points of presence (PoPs) in 17 countries, plus 27 datacentres. In addition to its Ethernet services, Telxius provides a range of extra capacity, IP, colocation and security services for businesses to optimise their connectivity across the globe. It is powered by Ciena’s optical pluggable technology instead of traditional transponders.

The solution is MEF 3.0 certified, supported by 14 high-capacity subsea cables – Firmina; Tikal (in progress); Mistral; Tannat; Junior; Dunant; Brusa; Marea; PCCS; SAm-1; EllaLink; Unisur; Est-Tet; and Alpal-2 – which provide connectivity to the global points of presence (PoPs).

Commenting on the upgrade to the network, Telxius chief marketing officer Mónica Martínez said: “At Telxius, we are constantly evolving our network with new and enhanced systems to better support our customers and accelerate digital transformation. We offer enterprises and service providers the flexible, seamless connectivity options they need to thrive in today’s bandwidth-hungry digital landscape, where user experiences have never been so important.”

Speaking to Computer Weekly at the end of 2024, Jürgen Hatheier, vice-president and international chief technology officer at networking systems, services and software provider Ciena, noted that artificial intelligence (AI) for the telecoms world is still a mystery and that nobody knows exactly what the impact on telecoms networks is going to be, except for the fact that there will be a lot more traffic.

He pointed to the rapid pace of AI innovation, noting that even two years ago, the transformative potential of applications like ChatGPT was underestimated. The impending explosion of AI applications, from large vision models that process 4K video streams to personalised movie generation, will place unprecedented strain on existing networks.

Assessing what the deal with Telxius could mean for businesses, Ciena’s regional director of CALA South, Fernando Capella, remarked: “Telxius continues to take strategic steps to promote the universal need for connectivity in its simplest form. With Ciena’s advanced optical technology, Telxius has the ability to reach beyond 100Gbps circuits across its existing submarine network, supporting the ever-increasing demands of global enterprises and service providers with ultra-low latency.”