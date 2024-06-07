Rapid AI development poses supervisory challenges in the Netherlands

The Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) and the monetary authority, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), are in the midst of a profound supervisory transformation fuelled by the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI).

While technological advances are driving a wave of innovation in the financial and security industries, these supervisory bodies face significant challenges in keeping up with the complexity and pace of these changes.

To shape the monitoring of AI, the two organisations have jointly released a report with starting points and concerns. The report aims to engage the bodies in dialogue with the industry, demonstrating their commitment to transparency and collaboration.

AI in finance The growing influence of AI in the Dutch financial world is not just a matter of technological advancement, but also raises profound questions about the risks involved. Banks and insurers increasingly make decisions on lending and policy premiums using AI. This development has not gone unnoticed by the citizens, who are increasingly concerned about how this could affect their financial well-being. Research shows that only a quarter of Dutch respondents are optimistic about the use of AI by financial institutions, but more than six in 10 believe strict supervisory measures could help. These concerns are not to be taken lightly. In response, De Nederlandsche Bank sees a vital role for itself as a strict watchdog, looking out for both the risks and opportunities of AI use in the financial sector. DNB board member Steven Maijoor said in an interview with Dutch news site AD: “AI is here to stay. It is happening now and will become more and more important. Then we’d better regulate it properly.” This statement underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for responsible regulation. Ensuring individuals’ privacy and preventing data misuse are essential aspects of adequate supervision in the age of AI Pursuing a balanced approach to AI in the financial sector aligns with the insights of the report by De Nederlandsche Bank and the Financial Markets Authority. The report, The impact of AI on the financial sector and supervision, provides an in-depth insight into this shift and highlights the crucial role of AI in modernising financial services. The supervisory bodies have closely analysed the impact of AI on the financial sector, and they stress the importance of supervising the responsible use of AI by financial institutions. With the emergence of AI in the decision-making process of banks and insurers, it becomes crucial to adequately supervise and ensure that AI systems are transparent and respect consumers’ fundamental rights. DNB and AFM will, therefore, work to assess the risks of AI in the financial sector and take appropriate measures to protect consumers from potential dangers, reinforcing the audience’s sense of security. “When it comes to digitisation, [financial] entrepreneurs and organisations look mainly at the security risks to their own business and much less at the societal consequences. This is worrying,” said Jan Matto, partner for IT audit and advisory at Mazars Nederland. “As an entrepreneur, you must report on the systemic risks you may face with digital personal data, for example. Think of discrimination, exclusion, illegal arms trade, the undermining of democratic processes, the spread of fake news – which, for example, is harmful to the health or well-being of individuals – and the failure to respect the rights of children in particular,” he added. “It is strange that we require every company to be responsible but demand so few guarantees when it comes to digitisation.” One of the primary challenges arising from the accretion of AI is the complexity of algorithms used in financial processes and security operations. Traditional oversight mechanisms may not be adequately equipped to understand and evaluate the deep workings of these complex algorithms. Therefore, the AFM and the BND need to invest in advanced analytical capabilities and specialist expertise to monitor and control these algorithms effectively. Another crucial aspect highlighted in the report is the need for transparency and accountability in the use of AI in the financial and security sectors. This requires the AFM and the BND to ensure an adequate data protection and privacy framework, as AI systems often rely on large amounts of sensitive data. Ensuring individuals’ privacy and preventing data misuse are essential aspects of adequate supervision in the age of AI.