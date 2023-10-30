The implications of biased AI models on the financial services industry

The meteoric increase of the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across all sectors is impossible to ignore. Whatever your feelings about AI, the use of these models is with us to stay and used in the right way it creates opportunities for businesses to improve efficiencies, reduce costs whilst at the same time streamline (and hopefully) improve customer experience.

However, the use of AI in financial services brings with it additional challenges that require careful consideration. One of those challenges is the risk that the AI models used are based on unfair bias resulting in discrimination against certain population groups. This is bad for the customers and brings potential legal risk to businesses using such AI models.

How can AI models be biased? The stages of development of an AI model (or more specifically the algorithm that drives the model) helps understand the potential risks of bias. At a high level, the AI algorithm presents a list of instructions to the computer that allows it to create an output based on the data that it has access to. Bias can be introduced in several ways. It could be that the algorithm itself creates bias because of way it is implemented by giving certain data more importance, thereby skewing results. It could also be introduced by humans in choosing which datasets should be included or excluded in the AI mode. However, the most opportune opportunity for bias to emerge is the content of the datasets used. AI models are only as good as the data they are trained with. Datasets can be obtained in several ways. It may be that a business uses its own historic data to create a dataset – for instance, all historic insurance claims information to improve risk assessments and premium estimates. Alternatively, datasets may be purchased from third parties who have collated data by interrogating and scraping the internet or other sources. In both scenarios there is a risk for such data to be biased as the data used will often reflect society's inequalities. For instance, the data might give preference to white men over women or minority ethnic groups. If the dataset is trained on historical data that is biased against minority ethnic groups, it could lead to discriminatory pricing. A well-documented example of this bias outside of the insurance sector was Amazon’s recruitment AI model that was found to be discriminatory against women because it was trained on historic Amazon employment information.

How can we stop the bias in AI models? There are several ways businesses can reduce the risk of bias creeping into AI models. None are fool proof but trying to put in place safeguards holistically can reduce the risks. Datasets need to be transparent to allow them to be analysed for bias. For example, it must be clear how and when the data was sourced and labelled. Critically, it will be important to consider the make-up of the individuals that form part of any dataset. Such information will enable a determination as to how appropriate the dataset is for the purpose of the AI model and whether there might be any discriminatory skew. This is not always a straight-forward exercise as it will depend on the size of the dataset and whether the dataset is home-grown or purchased from a third-party. In relation to the latter, it will be important to understand the terms and conditions of use of any purchased dataset to clarify where risk and liability lies in the event that the dataset gives rise to legal issues in the future. It is also important to continuously monitor and assess the AI model. There is a definite place in the development of AI models for humans. It is important for businesses to stress-test their AI models to ensure their goal is being delivered without bias. This means having an internal audit team that understands the AI model, the datasets used and the on-going data that will be added to the AI model in real time to ensure that the outputs are fair and non-discriminatory. There must be escalation policies in place within businesses to ensure that any required changes to AI models can be made effectively and quickly. This is particularly important to enable inevitable interactions with regulators who are increasingly interested to ensure that AI models are transparent and working for the benefit of customers.