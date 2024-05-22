AI Seoul Summit: 27 nations and EU to set red lines on AI risk

More than two dozen countries have committed to developing shared risk thresholds for frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models to limit their harmful impacts, as part of an agreement to promote safe, innovative and inclusive AI.

Signed on the second day of the AI Seoul Summit by 27 governments and the European Union (EU), the Seoul ministerial statement for advancing AI safety, innovation and inclusivity sets out their commitment to deepening international cooperation on AI safety.

This will include collectively agreeing on risk thresholds where the risks posed by AI models or systems would be severe without appropriate mitigations; establishing interoperable risk management frameworks for AI in their respective jurisdictions; and promoting credible external evaluations of AI models.

On severe risks, the statement highlighted the potential of AI model capabilities that would allow the systems to evade human oversight, or act otherwise autonomously without explicit human approval or permission; as well as help non-state actors advance their development of chemical or biological weapons.

Noting “it is imperative to guard against the full spectrum of AI risks”, the statement added that AI safety institutes being set up around the world will be used to share best practice and evaluation data sets, as well as collaborate to establish interoperable safety testing guidelines.

“Criteria for assessing the risks posed by frontier AI models or systems may include consideration of capabilities, limitations and propensities, implemented safeguards, including robustness against malicious adversarial attacks and manipulation, foreseeable uses and misuses, deployment contexts, including the broader system into which an AI model may be integrated, reach, and other relevant risk factors,” it said.

However, while the statement lacked specificity, it did affirm the signatories’ commitment to the relevant international laws, including United Nations (UN) resolutions and international human rights.

The full list of signatories Australia

Canada

Chile

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kenya

Mexico

Netherlands

Nigeria

New Zealand

The Philippines

Republic of Korea

Rwanda

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Switzerland

Türkiye

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

European Union

UK digital secretary Michelle Donelan said the agreements reached in Seoul mark the beginning of “phase two of the AI safety agenda”, in which countries will be taking “concrete steps” to become more resilient to various AI risks.

“For companies, it is about establishing thresholds of risk beyond which they won’t release their models,” she said. “For countries, we will collaborate to set thresholds where risks become severe. The UK will continue to play the leading role on the global stage to advance these conversations.”