Big tech’s cloud oligopoly risks AI market concentration

Since the start of 2024, competition authorities in both the US and UK have set their sights on the worryingly close links between generative artificial intelligence (AI) firms and their wealthy tech giant backers.

This includes a general probe into big tech firms AI investments and partnerships by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and a specific investigation into Microsoft’s partnership with OpenAI by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

While the debate around these partnerships may seem like an technical one, the tech giants’ growing oligopoly over AI doesn’t just mean countries, consumers and companies could be losing out financially, but according to those Computer Weekly spoke with, it’s starting to reshape the future of this nascent industry and its role in society at large.

On the surface, the sole issue here seems to be the relationships tech giants have with individual companies, with Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon investing billions in the top AI startups to supercharge the sector and give themselves growing influence over the frontrunners in the process.

Take Microsoft, for example. Alongside owning nascent AI pioneer OpenAI and being the major backer of French AI firm Mistral, the firm’s investment arm M12 has poured huge sums into a slate of other AI companies that now sit in the tech giants orbit. OpenAI’s main rival Anthropic is heavily funded by Google (Alphabet) and Amazon – Amazon’s venture investment is its single biggest in any firm – while the two firms have invested billions of dollars in businesses elsewhere in the AI space, including support for those just starting up.

“What it looks like from here is Microsoft using its bottomless pockets to hoover up the nascent AI industry,” explains Nicky Stewart, the non-executive director of independent AI start-up Yellow Submarine.

Beyond direct financial ownership though, maybe the most powerful tool these companies have to dominate the AI industry is their existing stranglehold over the cloud computing sector.