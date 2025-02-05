Digging into the CMA’s provisional take on AWS and Microsoft’s hold on UK cloud market

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft have not taken kindly to the UK competition watchdog’s proposal to take a targeted approach to levelling the playing field for smaller providers operating in the UK cloud services market.

The published provisional findings from the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) ongoing investigation into how the UK cloud infrastructure services market operates describes the sector as a two-horse race, with AWS and Microsoft way ahead of the chasing pack.

The suppliers are described by the CMA as having a “significant unilateral market power”, which is harming competition in the UK cloud infrastructure services market by making it harder for alternative cloud providers to gain and grow a footing in it.

To address this, it is being proposed that the CMA’s board draws on powers given to it through the roll-out of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers (DMCC) Act 2024 on 1 January 2025 that could see it impose legally-binding, pro-competition conduct requirements on both firms.

This course of action would see AWS and Microsoft marked out as suppliers with strategic market status (SMS), which is a designation reserved for suppliers whose actions have the potential to “tip” a market in their favour because of the hold they have on it.

“We consider that measures aimed at AWS and Microsoft would address market-wide concerns by directly benefiting the majority of UK customers and producing wider, indirect effects by altering the competitive conditions or other providers,” the CMA said in its provisional findings report.

AWS responded in a statement to Computer Weekly by describing the CMA’s proposed targeted interventions as “unwarranted”.

Microsoft hit back by similarly stating the CMA was wrong for suggesting this remedy, before seemingly referencing the government’s recent calls for regulators to take a pro-growth approach to the work they do.

Measures aimed at AWS and Microsoft would address market-wide concerns by directly benefiting the majority of UK customers and producing wider, indirect effects by altering the competitive conditions or other providers CMA report

For context, the statement references the CMA’s criticism of Microsoft’s decision to charge customers more for running its software – namely Windows Server and SQL Server – in its competitors’ clouds.

“The draft report should be focused on paving the way for the UK’s AI [artificial intelligence]-powered future, not fixating on legacy products launched in the last century,” said Rima Alaily, corporate vice-president and deputy general counsel in the competition law group at Microsoft.

Microsoft’s cloud licensing practices are under scrutiny from regulators across the world, not just the CMA, and are also subject of a legal challenge in the UK.

On the matter, the CMA said: “We have provisionally found that Microsoft has the ability and incentive to partially foreclose AWS and Google [from the market] using the relevant Microsoft software products and that its conduct is harming competition in cloud services.”