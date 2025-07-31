CMA told to expedite action against AWS and Microsoft to rebalance UK cloud market

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has confirmed Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) will face “targeted and bespoke” interventions to curb behaviours the watchdog has concluded are harming competition within the UK cloud infrastructure services market.

The confirmation features in a summary document published by the UK competition watchdog that outlines the conclusions it has reached now its investigation into the inner workings of the UK cloud infrastructure services market, which began in October 2023, has ended.

The eight-page document confirms the CMA will push ahead with its prior proposal that AWS and Microsoft should be subject to targeted remedies to restore competition within the cloud market.

This course of action was previously put forward by the watchdog when the provisional findings from its investigation were made public in January 2025.

To this end, CMA said it has recommended that its board use powers conferred on it through the roll-out of the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 (DMCCA) to mark AWS and Microsoft out as suppliers with “strategic market status” (SMS). As confirmed in the document, the CMA board is expected to consider this recommendation in early 2026.

“This [action] would enable the CMA to impose targeted and bespoke interventions to address the concerns we have identified,” the CMA’s final report summary document stated.

These interventions could also be iteratively adapted in response to changing market conditions, and will be kept under review in case further investigations into the behaviour of AWS and Microsoft are required.

“Measures aimed at Microsoft and AWS would address market-wide concerns by directly benefiting most UK customers and producing wider indirect effects by altering the competitive conditions for other providers,” the summary document stated.

CMA competition concerns identified The summary document goes on to outline the concerns the CMA has about the “significant unilateral market power” AWS and Microsoft wield within the UK cloud services market, which it claims make it harder for alternative providers to gain a foothold in it. “This harm is exacerbated by the features arriving from technical and commercial barriers to switching [providers] and multicloud,” the CMA report said. “These barriers lock customers into their initial choice of provider, which may not reflect their evolving needs and limit their ability to exercise choice of cloud provider. These barriers can restrict customers from responding to attractive offers or accessing innovative new services from another provider, leading to weaker competition between providers.” Microsoft’s controversial practice of charging IT buyers more for opting to run its software in its competitors’ cloud environments was also flagged as a concern by the CMA for “adversely impacting the competitiveness of AWS and Google in the supply of cloud services”. The report continued: “These licensing practices are a feature that, in combination with the other features we have identified, including Microsoft’s large and increasing market share, further restricts the already limited choice and attractiveness of alternative products and suppliers.” Overall, the CMA said it thinks better customer outcomes would ensue if cloud markets were more competitive: “These outcomes would include more consistently competitive prices, greater prevalence of switching and multi-cloud use, and potentially higher quality and innovation.”