CMA to double spend with AWS while overseeing anti-trust probe into cloud giant

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will double its cloud spend with Amazon Web Services (AWS) over the next 36 months, following the renewal of its controversial three-year hosting deal with the public cloud giant.

The CMA’s latest three-year deal with AWS went live on 1 May 2024, and is valued at £437,151, which is more than double the value of the previous cloud agreement the pair had in place, which was valued at £191,303.

The contract’s call-off document confirms the deal was arranged under the terms of the UK government’s G-Cloud 13 procurement contract, with the CMA set to benefit from preferential pricing on AWS’s products as per the terms of the One Government Value Agreement 2.0 (OGVA).

The second iteration of the UK government’s preferential pricing agreement with AWS went live in December 2023, and allows public sector IT buyers to purchase its public cloud services at discounted prices.

This is not the first time the CMA has benefited from the terms of the OGVA, as a Computer Weekly investigation confirmed back in November 2023 that the competition watchdog was among 15 public sector bodies to have received discounts on AWS services through the first iteration of the agreement.

As confirmed by Computer Weekly at the time, the CMA used the preferential pricing terms of the OGVA to take out a 36-month contract with AWS that expired in April 2024, valued at £191,303.

This revelation came just one month after the CMA announced in October 2023 an anti-trust probe into AWS and Microsoft, after an investigation by Ofcom uncovered evidence of anti-competitive behaviour by both firms.