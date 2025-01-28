AWS and Microsoft could face ‘targeted intervention’ from CMA over UK cloud competition concerns

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft’s cloud market dominance has prompted the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to consider taking a targeted approach to fixing issues its investigation into the UK cloud services market has uncovered.

The competition watchdog has published the provisioning findings from its long-running investigation into the inner workings of the UK cloud infrastructure services market, which shows that competition in the sector is not working as well as it could be. For this reason, Kip Meek, chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group, said it is advising the regulator to “consider investigating the largest cloud service providers using its new digital markets powers”.

This is because its findings suggest end-user organisations could be paying more than they need for cloud services, and are possibly at risk of being locked into using platforms that do not meet their “evolving” needs.

In a seven-page report, detailing the provisional findings of its investigation, the CMA said the lack of competition in the cloud market could mean UK customers are collectively paying hundreds of millions more per year than they need to for services.

The report calls out AWS and Microsoft specifically for holding a “significant unilateral market power” that risks harming the UK cloud services market. “This harms competition in cloud services in the UK because it is harder for alternative cloud providers to enter and grow in these markets and customers face a limited choice of suppliers,” the report said.

It went on to state that UK cloud users can be locked into their “initial choice of provider” due to technical and commercial barriers that prevent customers from seeking out the services of other cloud suppliers who might have better-priced or a more innovative portfolio of services.

“We have provisionally found that AWS and Microsoft have been generating sustained returns from their cloud services substantially above their cost of capital in cloud services for a number of years,” the report said. “Customers say that cloud services offer both quality and innovation to them. However, we consider that a more competitive market would have sustained better market outcomes, including more consistently competitive prices, as well as further improvements in quality and innovation.”