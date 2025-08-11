Arqit to join Vodafone network and ecosystem innovation centre

In what it believes will represent a major boost in its mission to deliver next-generation cyber security to customers across telecoms, critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors, Arqit Quantum has joined the 2025 cohort of Tomorrow Street’s Scaleup X innovation programme.

Based at Vodafone Procure & Connect in Luxembourg, Tomorrow Street is the operator’s innovation centre, set up to connect high-growth technology companies with partners and customers worldwide. Tomorrow Street is intended to host and support the next generation of strategic suppliers for Vodafone and is a technology hub that attracts entrepreneurs and talent to the fast-growing technology sector.

It is a joint venture between Vodafone Group and Luxembourg’s national technology incubator, Technoport, and the facility partners with innovative young companies and scales their technology solutions across Vodafone’s global ecosystem. Its global mission is to help and support individuals and small teams to validate and bring their ideas to success through a technology business incubator and event space.

For its part, Arqit Quantum supplies what it claims is a unique encryption software service that secures the communications links of any networked device, cloud machine or data at rest against current and future forms of attack on encryption, including those from a quantum computer.

Compatible with NSA CSfC Components and meeting the demands of NSA CSfC Symmetric Key Management Requirements Annexe 1.2. and RFC 8784, Arqit’s Symmetric Key Agreement Platform (SKA) uses a software agent designed to allow endpoint devices to create encryption keys locally in partnership with any number of other devices. The keys are computationally secure and facilitate zero-trust network access.

Tomorrow Street’s Scaleup X programme will allow Arqit to gain access to Tomorrow Street’s global network and ecosystem, creating opportunities to scale its technology across Vodafone’s ecosystem. Scaleup X is designed to bring the next generation of strategic suppliers into Vodafone through an accelerated selection process. Members can connect with subject matter experts who will share valuable knowledge about scaling in a corporate environment and in the telco industry.

At present, Scaleup X has 500 Vodafone experts on board working on 20 projects, with four corporate partners and six programmes.

More specifically, Arqit said it will now explore opportunities to apply its quantum-safe SKA to support businesses in securing critical communications and data against evolving cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing.

Participation in Tomorrow Street’s Scaleup X programme also supports Arqit’s strategy to align its solutions with the growing demand for quantum-safe network security. By leveraging Tomorrow Street’s network, Arqit said it will engage with decision-makers across Vodafone and the Luxembourg business ecosystem to explore new opportunities for the adoption of NetworkSecure and SKA-Platform.

“We are thrilled to join Tomorrow Street’s Scaleup X Programme. In the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, there’s global recognition of the urgent need to adopt quantum-safe encryption solutions,” said Arqit’s chief executive officer, Andy Leaver. “The ability to engage with Tomorrow Street’s ecosystem provides a major opportunity to accelerate commercial deployments and deliver next-generation cyber security to customers across telecoms, critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors.”