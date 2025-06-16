Digital Catapult explores quantum innovation for advanced connectivity

Weeks after announcing research programmes investigating the potential for digital twins and 6G, UK tech innovation organisation Digital Catapult has revealed it is in the middle of a programme to drive the development and deployment of open and future networks across the UK through quantum networking.

Specifically, Digital Catapult’s Quantum Technology Access Programme is intended to demonstrate how quantum technology innovation can reshape advanced connectivity, speed up network expansion and integrate deep tech into UK industry. It is designed to increase the quantum preparedness of industry leaders in growth sectors wanting to better understand how to practically apply deep tech quantum innovation to their operations, showing how it could potentially address complex challenges.

As it laid out the basis for its research, Digital Catapult cited a CBI Economics survey that calculated the UK’s quantum sector contributes approximately £1.7bn annually to the national economy and, as 55% of the 574 UK quantum companies are startups, there is a clear need for further intervention to support these small businesses as they scale and commercialise their transformative solutions.

In addition, with quantum computing set to boost UK productivity by up to 8.3% by 2055, according to an Oxford Economics study, Digital Catapult is confident its Quantum Technology Access Programme plays an important role in accelerating the practical application of this deep tech into industry, enabling deep tech quantum startups to scale successfully, and establishing new ways to decarbonise operations and improve supply chain resilience.

The project has the support of a number of leading companies across energy, defence and telecoms – working with industry leaders such as BAE Systems, MBDA and Vodafone – and also has the support of partners ORCA Computing, Q-CTRL and RiverLane. Rolls-Royce, Airbus and the Port of Dover were part of the inaugural cohort that saw a 26% increase in confidence around the adoption of quantum technologies.

Drilling deeper into vertical industries, Digital Catapult said the telecoms sector was currently undergoing digital transformation, prompting businesses to consider new solutions to maintain competitiveness and meet growing demand for improved and advanced connectivity. Indeed, it said the transformative potential of quantum technologies to design and manage next-generation telecoms networks could power advanced connectivity in the UK and beyond.

To determine how quantum computing could benefit the telecommunications sector, Digital Catapult worked with Vodafone, ORCA and RiverLane to investigate how quantum innovation could optimise the operator’s network and solve the Steiner Tree Problem, a complex mathematical challenge used to identify the most cost-efficient way to expand a network. Using the ORCA PT-2 quantum system – Asteridia – Vodafone was said to be able to solve the problem in just a few minutes, a task that would traditionally take an hour to solve on a classical computer.

Quantum innovation is no longer a hypothetical discussion but a practical activity, and the results from our latest quantum computing innovation programme bring to life the potential of the technology to benefit businesses across a range of sectors Paul Ceely, Digital Catapult

“The programme has been invaluable to the Vodafone R&D Quantum Team. Digital Catapult’s learning resources and lessons helped the Vodafone Quantum Team in learning about photonic quantum computing, allowing us to understand ORCA’s technology in detail,” said Ryan Parker, quantum team lead of Vodafone Group, commenting on the project and its results. “We successfully deployed a network optimisation algorithm on ORCA’s PT-2 Series quantum computer, proving that the technology works for vital use cases within the telco sector.”

Digital Catapult believes that this “breakthrough” highlights how quantum technologies can drive efficiencies, reduce infrastructure costs and accelerate the deployment of future-ready networks, positioning the UK as a global leader in innovation and future connectivity.

“Quantum innovation is no longer a hypothetical discussion but a practical activity, and the results from our latest quantum computing innovation programme bring to life the potential of the technology to benefit businesses across a range of sectors,” remarked Digital Catapult’s director of technology, Paul Ceely.

“The results from the programme are testament to the value of Digital Catapult’s convening capabilities, driving collaboration in quantum innovation, and I am particularly encouraged by Vodafone’s success in improving complex network planning and turning it into an algorithm to run on the ORCA PT-2 photonic quantum computer,” he added.

ORCA Computing CEO Richard Murray said it had been a great pleasure to support the second cohort of Digital Catapult’s Quantum Technology Access Programme.

“What stood out this year was how quickly participants were able to get hands-on with our ORCA PT-2 quantum photonic system, delivering real outcomes in just six months. It’s a clear sign that quantum computing is becoming more accessible, and more relevant, for driving long-term innovation within today’s organisations,” he said.

Other partners from the programme involved in similar work include Simulex, which explored the use of quantum to optimise complex energy networks with a focus on green hydrogen systems, a critical technology in a future decarbonised energy mix.

Simulex modelled a complex network of renewable energy sources, including variable demand and energy storage options. The quantum computer model is said to have delivered greater speed and precision, enabling Simulex to maximise renewable energy use while reducing energy losses, costs and environmental impact.