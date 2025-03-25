Nokia, Numana, Honeywell Aerospace team to advance quantum-safe networks

There has always been a double-edged sword to quantum computing in that the opportunities it provides applications, such as advanced financial computations, shaping the future of electric vehicles, or better understanding the impact of climate change, also offers potential in the ability to penetrate systems previously regarded as secure, and to address potential vulnerabilities, Nokia and Honeywell Aerospace Technologies have struck a strategic partnership with Numana to advance quantum-safe networks (QSNs).

Putting the partnership into perspective, Nokia noted that as the world increasingly depends on digital infrastructure, the need for advanced cryptographic protection has never been more critical. It added that numerous studies highlight the significant benefits for the private sector and the profound impact quantum communication is poised to have on a global basis.

The collaboration that will develop QSNs in Montreal, Canada and then worldwide is designed to drive innovation, foster collaboration and accelerate the adoption of next-generation secure networking technologies for enterprises and service providers. Additionally, the partnership will look to raise awareness about the importance and benefits of these technologies, advancing secure and reliable networking services for a resilient digital future.

In terms of actual contributions to the project, the partnership will use Numana’s Kirq Quantum Communication Testbed facility in Quebec, which provides a real-world environment for testing and validating new quantum-resistant and quantum communication technologies. The Numana facility will also serve as a hub where enterprises, research institutions and government agencies can explore, evaluate and validate secure networking technologies in a real-world environment.

Nokia said it will offer its expertise in post-quantum networking, incorporating advanced IP routers, high-capacity optical transport nodes and state-of-the-art quantum-safe cryptographic technologies, backed by its practical experience and real-world deployments.

Additionally, Nokia said it intends to use this environment to foster collaborative-based innovations, enabling the development of services in the broader quantum technology ecosystem. Honeywell Aerospace Technologies will introduce quantum-secure encryption keys from space to terrestrial datacentres, applications and networks.

This collaborative effort will attempt to advance the development and deployment of quantum-secure services and foster a global network that supports continuous innovation, addresses cyber security needs and ushers in the era of next-generation communications. It will concentrate on a number of key areas, including education and training; ecosystem development; and research and development.

While QSN offerings are available today, Numana’s technology ecosystem will look to provide awareness, training and educational resources to help organisations understand and implement their quantum-secure strategies. The partners will jointly develop, assess and evolve the technologies and science toward advanced secure communication.

“Our ambition is to accelerate quantum technology in Quebec and help the industry develop leading-edge products to transform the province into a true global leader in quantum communication,” said Numana president and CEO François Borrelli. “This project aligns with Numana’s new positioning as a technology macro-accelerator which analyses disruptive technologies and implements open testbeds to accelerate the development of products and services and their adoption.”

Jeffrey Maddox, president of Nokia Canada, added: “By partnering with Numana and its collaboration partners like Honeywell Aerospace Technologies and others, we can deploy our combined expertise in enabling future-proof networks to help organisations, enterprises and service providers build a secure and resilient digital future starting today.”

Lisa Napolitano, vice-president of space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said: “Honeywell Aerospace Technologies welcomes the opportunity to join forces with Nokia and Numana to advance quantum-safe communications. Our quantum encryption technology will play a critical role in securing satellite networks and improving the integrity of data transmitted from space to earth.”