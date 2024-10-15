Telefónica and Halotech integrate post-quantum encryption into IoT devices

With the advent of quantum computing, there have arisen as many threats as there have opportunities. To mitigate against the former, leading telco Telefónica has teamed with Halotech Digital Services to launch an internet of things (IoT) solution called TU Quantum Encryption, promising secure communication based on post-quantum encryption for safety-critical applications in industries such as mining, healthcare or industrial sectors.

TU Quantum Encryption focuses on providing a higher level of secure communication to smart devices, such as connected helmets and smart bracelets. The partnership seeks to protect sensitive information and optimise operational performance in so-called “tactical operations bubbles”, where the safety of operators and agents is a priority. Telefónica is providing connectivity through NB-IoT and LTE-M networks – those with low power consumption and wide coverage range – for optimal coverage and reliability even in hard-to-reach areas.

The smart devices, such as Halo connected helmets and smart bracelets, are typically equipped with GPS, emergency SOS buttons, fall detectors and advanced sensors that measure elements of the work environment, such as noise level, temperature, humidity, pressure, air quality and thermal stress, among other critical factors, which improve safety and working conditions for operators in demanding environments.

The solution was based on the proof of concept (PoC) IoT Quantum Ready for Halotech AI helmets, applied to Halo I and Halo III smart devices. It is implemented and managed through Telefónica Tech’s Kite connectivity platform, which allows devices to be controlled and monitored in real time and remotely, and ensures even more secure data transfer though post-quantum cryptology, which adds an extra layer of security, protecting critical information against future threats derived from quantum computing.

Commenting on the project, Antonio Guzmán, director of discovery at Telefónica Innovación Digital, said: “We have worked with Telefónica Tech to integrate, under a hybrid model, the most advanced post-quantum security in Telefónica’s IoT Data Ready Service systems. In this way, all critical information is encrypted using classical and post-quantum algorithms. With this integration, we effectively mitigate the current threats to the secrecy of information, derived from the impact quantum computing will have on current cryptography. This solution, which anticipates and solves real problems, has been brought into production together with our partner Halotech.”

Manu Marín, CEO of Halotech Digital Services, added: “This collaboration with Telefónica marks a before and after for Halotech AI, allowing us to offer our customers, both in industry and law enforcement, a technology that not only optimises security in critical environments, but also ensures the protection of information with the highest security standards. Both the Halo I helmet and the Halo III armband, connected to our platform, allow us to govern security in tactical operations efficiently and with total confidence.”