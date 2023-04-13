With cyber attacks on the rise, businesses should prepare for quantum hacks now

The world is on the cusp of a revolution in quantum technology. Investment in quantum R&D reached $1.7bn in 2021 – a 20 times increase from five years prior, and in 2022, US quantum startups raised $870m – double what they’d raised in 2020.

In March of 2023, the UK government launched its much-anticipated National Quantum Strategy with a landmark investment of £2.5bn, highlighting the important role that quantum technologies will hold for the UK’s future growth and global competitiveness.

But with the quantum opportunity comes a threat. Quantum computers will have the power to solve computational problems that were previously thought impossible, posing a significant security risk as traditional encryption methods used to protect virtually all of the world’s sensitive information are rendered obsolete.

Governments are taking note and in 2022, the White House enacted the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act to lay the groundwork for a transition to quantum-secure cryptography.

The quantum threat takes different forms Important and sensitive data, even when encrypted, is constantly being stolen and stored by bad actors who hope to decipher it one day. This is known as a ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ attack. When powerful quantum computers arrive, all our data will be vulnerable to this kind of retrospective attack. According to the US National Academy of Sciences, an initial quantum computer prototype capable of breaking current encryption methods could be developed in the next decade. For nation states, the intelligence value of reaching this threshold is almost impossible to quantify. NIST says that once this threshold has been crossed, ‘nothing can be done to protect the confidentiality of encrypted material that was previously stored by an adversary.’ That’s why data needs to be protected with quantum-resistant encryption today, even before these machines are a reality. According to Booz Allen Hamilton, ‘the anticipated cracking of encryption by quantum computers must be treated as a current threat.’ Only late last year, top former US national security officials including the Deputy Director of National Intelligence, warned the world that the danger of these types of retrospective attacks was ‘immediate.’ There has been a lot of focus on new cryptographic schemes and algorithms to combat the quantum threat, but the methods by which these are securely implemented also need to be considered. For example, the techniques for guarding against side channel attacks also have to be significantly evolved, tested and validated before critical devices can be considered quantum-secure.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) The threat of such an attack is credible enough that the NSA and other government agencies across the world have warned that ‘we must act now’ to prepare for it. In 2016, NIST initiated a process to define new, quantum-ready cryptographic standards to replace those vulnerable to quantum attack. In July last year, it picked a handful of diverse algorithms to standardise, with more to be announced in the future. Read more about advances in quantum computing Separate Swedish and Finnish quantum computing projects make promising advances in the technology of the future.

Commons Science and Technology Committee is looking for evidence of where the UK’s new quantum strategy needs improvement.

Organisations stand to benefit from the compute power of quantum computing as it develops. The tech has potential uses in supply chains, financial modelling and other areas. Because the future capabilities of quantum computers remain an open question, NIST has taken a variety of mathematical approaches to safeguard encryption. Each approach has different characteristics in terms of its practicality, implementation and design that make them suitable for different use cases.