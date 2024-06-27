Nokia, Telefónica team to boost adoption of 5G SA network APIs

Telefónica and Nokia have signed agreement to boost adoption of 5G SA network APIs in Spain and Germany.

Through their agreement, Telefónica will use Nokia’s Network Exposure Function (NEF) for various purposes that enable developers to access the operator’s 5G network capabilities, such as precise device location, enhanced notifications based on connectivity status, and edge discovery.

Based on 3GPP specifications, the NEF solution provides a process for interfacing with well-defined functions in the core network. It is said to enable “API mashups” so developers can combine multiple APIs from different core functions into a new customised API, which is easier for developers to use to create applications.

The agreement encompasses Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, which brings together networks, systems integrators and software developers into a unified ecosystem. This enables developers to have a simple way to integrate advanced 5G capabilities into their applications without having to navigate the complexity of the underlying network technologies.

The firms believe that having access to such capabilities will enhance developers’ capacity to build new applications and drive new service APIs for the industry.

“We are pleased to take this step with Nokia in recognition of the tremendous opportunity we have to further empower developers with the tools they require to deliver new use cases and experiences for their customers and beyond,” said Cayetano Carbajo Martin, core and transport director, and global CTIO at Telefónica.

“This partnering agreement is about steering the industry in building new APIs and more use cases over 5G SA capabilities that have been launched across Telefonica’s main operations.”

Nokia has signed collaboration agreements with 14 network operators and ecosystem partners in Europe, North America and South America to use the platform since its launch in September 2023.

Shkumbin Hamiti, head of network monetisation platform, cloud and network services at Nokia, said: “There [is] a rising recognition that sustaining closed networks is a thing of the past and that embracing ecosystems is the way forward for deepening collaboration and creating new use cases; delivering better customer experiences; and generating new revenue opportunities.

“Our agreement with Telefónica is added proof of the much greater telco ecosystem openness that we see today, and we look forward to jointly working to support developers in harnessing a broader array of network capabilities.”

Representing the first implementation of the Operator Platform from worldwide mobile trade association the GSMA, Nokia recently introduced the Network Exposure Platform to expand and simplify network API exposure. The NEP software offering aims to expand and simplify the number of APIs available to enable the creation of network-powered applications for enterprise and industrial customers.