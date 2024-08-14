AT&T powers IoT for Oracle enterprise communications

Enabling its industry cloud application customers to connect and manage their internet of things (IoT) devices on the comms provider’s network through a single platform, Oracle announced that it is incorporating AT&T IoT connectivity and network APIs into its Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP).

Oracle sees the move as potentially positively affecting the future of 5G network deployments and applications through “seamless” IoT integration and enhanced communication capabilities, representing a “crucial” next step toward bringing real-time communications to its suite of cloud applications.

Supported by AT&T, ECP is now delivering IoT connectivity and near real-time communications to Oracle’s suite of industry cloud applications. With integrated capabilities such as IoT edge application management, the tech firm and telco said the all-in-one offering removes the customer burden of managing complex integrations and network contracts.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the unified communication and edge architecture is designed to give businesses the connectivity and real-time data intelligence they need to power critical new services and experiences. The integration with AT&T IoT connectivity and network API’s is available across OCI regions in the US.

ECP supported by AT&T, is said to be capable of providing a foundation for new industry applications – from consumer to industrial business – delivering high-performing, reliable connectivity enabling innovation and new services, such as a turnkey; communications-enabled restaurant operation; automated utility grid management; or enriched telehealth capabilities.

An example cited by the firms is FirstNet, the US nationwide high-speed Public Safety Network purpose-built for first responders. With ECP, it is now providing the foundation for Oracle’s Public Safety suite, helping to deliver secure communications that enable critical components such as dispatch command centres and near real-time camera feeds for first responders actively engaging in incidents.

“Our mission has always been to help improve the way the world communicates, and with ECP supported by AT&T and FirstNet, we’re taking a massive step toward that vision,” said Andrew Morawski, executive vice-president and general manager at Oracle Communications.

“Together, we can help organisations across industries benefit from the full potential of 5G, by building a new generation of vertical applications offering endless opportunities to innovate.”

Sarita Rao, senior vice-president at AT&T Partner Solutions, said: “AT&T is committed to empowering our ecosystem partners to build solutions that integrate AT&T programmable connectivity, whether using our IoT API’s or our emerging network API’s.

“By teaming with Oracle to incorporate IoT connectivity and programmable APIs into Oracle industry applications, we are providing businesses and organisations a tighter level of integration between the network and application, driving performance and reliability gains, while also eliminating integration requirements and separate contracting events. It’s co-creation at its best.”