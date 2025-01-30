Starlink delivers connectivity to Oracle Enterprise Communications

For better or worse, the battle of tech oligarchs to rule space-based communications is propelling the satellite enterprise comms market, and the latest expansion of this sector has seen Starlink announce a partnership with Oracle to enable high-speed communications for the latter’s Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP) to support customers in previously poorly connected regions, ensuring they have access to critical services.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, ECP delivers real-time information for connected devices, internet of things (IoT) endpoints and mobile applications. It can also secure and monitor equipment against misuse or failures.

With edge component Oracle Cloud Connector, ECP can be used to host and remotely manage video and audio applications to address a variety of industry use cases.

Oracle claims that its redundant backhaul connectivity can enable industry applications customers to maximise application uptime – even during an outage on the primary connection.

Starlink claims to be the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet, and Oracle said customers using ECP can now unify fixed and mobile, taking advantage of the Starlink networks to securely manage and ensure cloud application delivery in remote or previously poorly connected areas.

It added that with the integration of Starlink’s network on Oracle ECP, Oracle industry applications – such as real-time video and audio streaming – can be accessed through satellite connectivity in a growing list of more than 100 countries and territories.

Real-time connectivity is regarded by Oracle as essential in supporting some of the biggest challenges in industries, such as healthcare, construction and engineering, utilities, hospitality, and the public sector.

Oracle offered the example that hospital systems could use Starlink and Oracle ECP to gain reliable access to Oracle’s clinical applications in metro hospitals through to suburban and rural clinics in desert or mountainous areas. Similarly, public safety agencies could use capabilities that help keep first responders connected and safe, even in areas with limited or no mobile coverage.

“By adding Starlink’s proven performance and expansive network to our established network relationships, we’re powering ubiquitous IoT connectivity, safeguarding mission-critical operations, and protecting data integrity during emergencies,” said Andrew Morawski, executive vice-president and general manager at Oracle Communications.

“Together, we’re creating the intelligent communications foundation that will accelerate business transformation across industries around the world.”

Jason Fritch, SpaceX’s vice-president of Starlink Enterprise Sales, said: “Starlink provides reliable high-speed connectivity for those in areas where it has been historically difficult due to lack of infrastructure or natural obstacles. Providing fast and secure broadband to all corners of the world will help Oracle expand the reach of cloud technology and real-time information for its customers in invaluable ways.”