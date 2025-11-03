VMO2 takes broadband extension into higher orbit with Starlink

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced a partnership with Starlink for the launch of a satellite service targeting so-called not-spots.

The deal between the leading UK communications operator and the SpaceX-owned satellite firm is said to represent a first-of-its-kind partnership for the UK market, and could increase the operator’s geographic coverage from 88% to 95% in 12 months.

In April 2024, VMO2 announced it was using Starlink’s satellite technology to provide mobile backhaul for some of the country’s most remote locations to accelerate its commitment to boost mobile signal coverage in rural areas as part of the £1.3bn SRN programme.

The deal will see VMO2 use Starlink Direct to Cell, marking a UK-first initiative to enhance rural mobile network coverage and improve customer experience. The operator is the first in the UK to utilise Starlink’s network, claimed to be the world’s largest and only satellite-to-mobile constellation, with 650+ satellites in low-Earth orbit (LEO) to deliver connectivity straight to devices using a portion of O2’s licensed mobile spectrum.

On a practical basis, the partnership will see the development of O2 Satellite, which will initially deliver messaging and data services, with further improvements and applications to follow in the future across a range of handsets. The service is designed to allow VMO2 customers to use their handsets in more rural areas, and provide “peace of mind and reassurance” that they can stay in contact with the wider world building on the operator’s SRN roll-out.

In addition, VMO2 stated that app support would grow over time, with a focus on targeting support for the most asked-for applications at launch, primarily messaging, maps and location services.

O2 Satellite is also intended to complement O2’s existing mobile network and work automatically in areas with no traditional mobile coverage, known as “not spots”, with the aim to expand VMO2’s landmass coverage in the UK to more than 95% in 12 months of launch. The operator assured that its coverage was set to increase even further when next-generation Starlink satellites are deployed, alongside further enhancements in performance, application use and an expansion of use cases.

The operator is currently conducting internal trials of the satellite-enabled service, with customer roll-out planned in early 2026. Details on the proposition, including pricing, have yet to be announced.

“This UK-first partnership is another example of Virgin Media O2 innovating to provide a better experience and peace of mind for our customers on top of the £700m we are already investing in our mobile network this year,” said Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler.

“Starlink is a clear leader in this space, operating the world’s most advanced satellite constellation, which makes it the right partner to complement our existing coverage and support Virgin Media O2’s ambition to deliver reliable mobile connectivity across the UK.”

Mike Nicolls, vice-president of engineering at Starlink, said: “We’re excited to bring a satellite-to-mobile network to the UK with Virgin Media O2. This partnership underscores the importance of Starlink Direct to Cell’s mission to end mobile dead zones and deliver connectivity in remote areas where it wasn’t possible before. Whether it’s checking real-time weather updates, sharing a video with friends, or simply sending a text, people can stay connected when they need it most.”