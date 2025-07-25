Viasat hails ‘revolution’ for global satellite IoT

The enterprise business division of Viasat’s communication services segment has launched a connectivity service to deliver two-way messaging connectivity across the globe, even in the most remote and challenging environments.

The IoT Nano service is designed to address a growing demand for cost-effective, low-data, low-power internet of things (IoT) services, enabling businesses across sectors such as agriculture, transport, utilities and mining to effectively monitor and control fixed and mobile assets with “ultra-reliable” satellite coverage.

In addition, Viasat says the expansion of its IoT connectivity portfolio – ranging from ultra-low data rate narrowband IoT services to static VSAT IoT offerings – underscores its commitment to providing flexible, scalable and energy-efficient IoT services, opening up new and more accessible IoT use cases for key industries across the globe.

Powered by Orbcomm’s next-generation satellite IoT service, OGx – an evolution of the IsatData Pro (IDP) service that offers faster message delivery speeds, larger message sizes and new hardware options relative to its predecessor – IoT Nano is attributed with offering faster message delivery speeds, larger message sizes and new hardware options.

IoT Nano is claimed to deliver near-real-time visibility and situational awareness, as well as richer, more actionable data for end customers.

The service will continue to support IDP mode, both preserving existing customer investments in IDP while also offering capabilities for reduced power consumption, larger messages and faster speeds to enable higher-value use cases in OGx mode.

Viasat also believes IoT Nano will help lower costs in some cases by optimising power usage, resulting in smaller and cheaper solar panels, batteries and enclosures. The service also offers new capabilities for original equipment manufacturers looking to build their own terminals and devices using embedded third-party modules, allowing the development of hardware that will support a wide variety of IoT applications with a range of data requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Andy Kessler, vice-president of enterprise and land mobile at Viasat, said: “The IoT Nano service represents a significant advancement in providing flexible, scalable and energy-efficient IoT connectivity to businesses operating in the most remote corners of the world.

“By leveraging the enhanced capabilities of the Orbcomm OGx service and equipping our partner ecosystem with new low-cost modules and service capabilities, we are empowering customers with access to smarter data, more frequently, in more places, at a lower cost.”

Dave Roscoe, president of satellite IoT at Orbcomm, added: “OGx delivers faster speeds, larger messages and lower power usage, all backed by Orbcomm’s proven terminals, network and field support.

“We are excited to partner with Viasat to enable solution providers to build and scale IoT applications across industries including agriculture, transportation, maritime, oil and gas, heavy equipment, and mining. By lowering the cost and increasing the effectiveness of satellite connectivity, OGx makes it possible for our partners to enter new markets, expand use cases and drive incremental growth.”