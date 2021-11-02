Inmarsat launches IoT platform to enable flexible connectivity for businesses

As the world of industry settles into a new pattern for the post-Covid world, the importance of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) to global production and supply chains has arguably never been higher. To tap into this demand, satellite provider Inmarsat has launched Elera IoT, a platform of internet of things connectivity services, solutions and ecosystems.

The platform is built on the connectivity backbone of the Inmarsat Elera network for the IoT and secure narrowband connectivity. Elera IoT is designed to provide businesses, IoT solutions developers, manufacturers, IoT-as-a-service (IoTaaS) providers and Inmarsat distribution partners with the satellite connectivity tools to meet all their IoT needs.

Moreover, Elera IoT connectivity services are said to be suitable for all industries and locations, helping businesses to fuel their IoT progress and innovations, today and tomorrow. Businesses can track assets with small form factor IsatData Pro (IDP), monitor and control with BGAN M2M, or create their own IoT ecosystems or commercial offerings using Inmarsat’s leasing services.

In addition to these currently available services, Inmarsat is developing new IoT connectivity services and collaborating with Orbcomm on OGx, its next-generation IoT services, offering the best-in-class combination of high-bandwidth data packets with low-cost terminals. These are expected to launch in 2022.

Demonstrating its leasing capabilities, Elera IoT is also providing the connectivity fabric for IoT ecosystem providers including Orbcomm, Hiber and Skylo. Fully integrated with the Elera network and developed by industry innovators, the Inmarsat Application and Solution Provider (ASP) programme provides a marketplace for IoT solutions that work anywhere. Inmarsat believes ASP providers deliver disruptive solutions to the agriculture, electrical utilities, mining, oil and gas, and transport and logistics sectors.

“Covid-19 has demonstrated the importance of industrial IoT to global production and supply chains,” said Mike Carter, president of Inmarsat Enterprise. “84% of businesses that Inmarsat spoke with in recent research have sped up deployment of IoT, or plan to, because of Covid. Those that have already done so have fared better during the pandemic.

“As businesses plot their route in the new normal, the rate of IoT adoption is only set to increase. It is a springboard for innovation, connecting people to IoT solutions that can reshape their world wherever they are and whatever they do,” he added. “Whether an agricultural producer looking for a cattle watering solution, an IoT solution provider looking to break into new markets, or an IoT ecosystem provider looking for a satellite connectivity backbone, Inmarsat has the ideal satellite connectivity option.”

Christian Allred, Orbcomm’s executive vice-president of global sales, said it was pleased to expand its long-term, successful partnership with Inmarsat as it launched Elera IoT, which provides the reliability, longevity and ubiquity to support Orbcomm’s next-generation OGx service. “We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Inmarsat to deliver best-in-class IoT satellite products, services and solutions to our global customers that enable nearly every type of industrial asset to be smart and remotely connected,” he said.