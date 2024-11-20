Telenor unveils analytics and insights service for IoT devices

After opening a testing facility in Karlskrona, Sweden, earlier this year to offer customers what it said would be a unique way to help customers understand how their connected internet of things (IoT) products behave before deployment, Telenor is upping the ante in IoT with the launch of an analytics and insights service.

The leading Nordic operator’s IoT division believes that with thorough IoT device testing before deployment, customers can reduce time to market, improve test coverage and find issues early, thereby preventing costly troubleshooting later when products have already reached the market. However, it emphasises that new features also add complexity, with more scenarios where profiling and tuning of settings are required to extract the optimum performance for a specific use case.

Packaged as part of a new flexible service levels offering, the solution is designed to provide businesses with “valuable” insights into their users’ IoT deployments, offering a range of features to help optimise operations, mitigate risks and make better business decisions. Specifically, it is said to be able to allow users to identify areas for optimisation and proactively address potential issues before they impact operations, using insights to inform strategic planning and decision-making.

Among the suite of reports and analyses built into the analytics and insights tool is a deployment Insight feature that allows companies to track device locations, monitor global reach and identify coverage gaps or areas for potential expansion. The basic result is said to be the ability to gain insights on how network sunsetting might impact the business and services.

Usage analytics offers the ability to understand how deployed devices are used, identify trends and take action based on them. This includes the ability to detect deviations from normal traffic behaviour and see where performance can be optimised. It can also identify deviations from best practice for performance optimisation, flagging device connectivity issues and configurational problems, identifying where they occur and what causes them.

The analytics and insights service is going to be no less than a “game-changer” for businesses looking to make use of the full potential of their IoT fleet data, predicted Anders Bresell, head of data at Telenor IoT.

“With the increasing amount of connectivity data generated by IoT products, finding ways to easily identify insights to act on is highly desirable. By providing actionable insights, our customers can make data-driven decisions that improve efficiency and drive innovation. Whether you’re managing a fleet, monitoring connected cars, or just trying to optimise operations, it gives you the insights you need.”

Helén Schager, commercial product manager at Telenor IoT, said: “We are committed to serving our customers even better, adding analytics capabilities into the mix, in addition to the highly praised personal and professional support and high availability. This is just the first release of the tool, and we plan to enrich it with more complex reports and AI in the future.”