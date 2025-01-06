G+D looks to turn packages into IoT devices with Smart Label

Claiming to be able to redefine convenience and accuracy in location tracking, Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has launched the G+D Smart Label solution to transform any package into an internet of things (IoT) device with integrated hardware, an iSIM (subscriber identify module), connectivity and core platform.

Described as ultra-thin and only slightly larger than a credit card, the new Smart Label proposition has been jointly developed by G+D in conjunction with its hardware partner Sensos, and is claimed to enable cost-effective, accurate location tracking for applications such as parcel delivery and shipping, fleet management and monitoring the movement of luxury goods.

The Smart Label uses smart motion sensors that detect movement and acceleration, underpinned by GPS accuracy and tested to ensure sub-10m precision in ideal conditions. Coupled with customisable reporting frequencies and agile cloud-based configurations, the Smart Label is said to be able to adapt to specific business needs and allow users to manage, monitor and ensure the integrity of their assets at every stage of their journey, whether stationary or on the move.

Additional features include an open-close sensor for tamper protection and automated proof of delivery, and a temperature monitor to ensure integrity of perishable goods, enhancing security and accountability. Activation is triggered when it is peeled and applied to an item. It is also reusable and certified for air travel.

Use cases for the G+D Smart Label vary from parcel and shipment tracking to shipping and tracking high-value assets. An early user of the G+D Smart Label technology – Track & Pay (T&P) – has used the labels to help deliver on its mission of improving visibility into the status of shipments and payments.

In building what is claimed to be the world’s first IoT-powered B2B payment solution that integrates shipment tracking with payment processing, Track & Pay has been able to leverage the Smart Label technology to automatically trigger a payment upon a shipment’s arrival.

“We believe in Track & Pay’s ability to revolutionise the global finance supply chain, offering a much more secure and fraud-proof solution than the common letter of credit,” said Joerg Hoerster, founder and CEO of TNP Global Trade. “The Smart Label’s slick size and active tracking capacity makes it a competitive tracking solution which is why we chose to offer it to our Track & Pay clients.”

Sharath Muddaiah, head of portfolio strategy for IoT Solutions at G+D, added: “G+D has been dedicated to designing robust and innovative solutions for the transport and logistics market…with over 180,000 connected devices in the field.

“We have been working on the development of an even more compact and highly accurate solution. The G+D Smart Label provides a single end-to-end solution, including dedicated service support and warranty from one source. Our industry has seen many a solution which, once sold, has limited support, and we are here to set a new trend.”