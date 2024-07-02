Geotab, BYD Trucks Europe gear up IoT for sustainable fleet management

As part of its strategy to deliver “top-tier” fleet management solutions while ensuring data security and privacy, internet of things (IoT) and connected transportation solutions provider Geotab has announced an integration of its European-based fleet management solutions with BYD Trucks Europe, a part of leading electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.

With a team of data scientists, engineers and artificial intelligence (AI) experts, Geotab serves more than 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than four million vehicles. With its solutions seeing use by some of the world’s largest public sector fleets, Geotab’s open platform and Geotab Marketplace are designed to offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions.

For its part, BYD Europe’s stated aim is to deliver safe and efficient sustainable solutions in new energy vehicles through world-leading technological innovations.

The collaboration is designed to provide BYD Trucks Europe with what it calls a “robust” fleet management solution across Europe, with Geotab delivering an end-to-end connectivity solution that helps ensure data privacy and security within the region. It is also envisaged as delivering a “robust” and secure EV transition solution for fleet operators, enhancing the performance and sustainability of electric fleets throughout Europe.

Under the new agreement, BYD’s electric trucks imported to Europe will be equipped with Geotab’s advanced telematics hardware that captures comprehensive vehicle data. This data, with customer agreement, will be utilised by BYD Trucks Europe to enhance vehicle quality, maintenance and service management – aiming to minimise both planned and unplanned downtime.

In a further move, BYD Trucks Europe will offer Geotab’s fleet telematics services to its customers, with the aim of enabling transport companies to access valuable vehicle data insights for improved efficiency, operations, cost management and fleet sustainability.

Geotab’s telematics hardware and data capabilities combined with BYD’s electric vehicle technology, is seen by the two firms as offering “unparalleled” near real-time access to vehicle data, analytics and insights. The integration ensures that all data is transmitted and stored within a secure European database.

“Our role as a supplier to BYD Trucks Europe emphasises the trust placed in Geotab’s technology, which enables BYD Trucks Europe to optimise their own operations and provide exceptional services to their customers,” said Christoph Ludewig, vice-president of leasing, rental, mobility & OEM of Geotab Europe.

“This relationship with BYD Trucks Europe underscores our commitment to deliver top-tier fleet management solutions while ensuring data security and privacy. We are thrilled this opportunity will support the transformation to fleet electrification across Europe.”