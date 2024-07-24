Soracom unveils IoT connectivity platform with deeply embedded GenAI

Aiming to gain a competitive advantage in the way generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities are employed more deeply within the realm of the internet of things (IoT), Soracom has announced two services – Flux and Query Intelligence – designed to accelerate deployment of larger and more complex IoT projects by embedding GenAI capabilities more deeply in an IoT connectivity stack.

The global provider of advanced IoT connectivity describes Soracom Flux as a low-code application builder that allows even non-technical users to build AI-integrated IoT applications in real time by defining data flows between sensors, cameras, actuators, GenAI engines and the cloud. It is designed to automate operations by integrating multiple data sources with leading cloud-based GenAI engines, including OpenAI, Google Gemini, Microsoft Azure AI and Amazon Bedrock.

Using Flux, Soracom said teams can create powerful IoT applications in minutes, with significant use cases in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, energy, retail and security. As an example, Soracom noted that Flux could generate an application based on user-defined data flows and natural language instructions to send an alert if people in a camera’s field of vision on a work site are not wearing appropriate protective gear.

By contrast, Soracom Query Intelligence is built to simplify management of large IoT deployments with natural language network data analysis. The service applies GenAI to give managers of large IoT deployments the ability to query their IoT network data in natural language and receive immediate analysis in the form of descriptive text and data visualisations.

Soracom Query Intelligence builds on the Soracom Query managed data warehouse service to store and analyse platform-level data, including device connection session history, data usage and billing information. Soracom Query Intelligence allows anyone to perform complex data analysis with no need for SQL programming or data visualisation experience.

Project teams can now accomplish in minutes what once took months and required expert skills, and even non-technical managers can now enjoy complete control of even the largest and most globally distributed IoT networks Kenta Yasukawa, Soracom

As an example, users could identify unstable devices on a large network for troubleshooting by simply asking for a list of SIMs with high frequency of connection/disconnection. Or users managing a nationwide fleet of moving vehicles can identify areas where carrier switching is required to maintain connection by asking for a map showing all SIMs currently connected to a specific carrier.

Soracom’s chief technology officer and co-founder, Kenta Yasukawa, has always believed that public GenAI has the ability to enable an internet of things where connected devices can interact with each other to make decisions in real time.

“The emergence of public GenAI services holds the potential to fulfil that vision,” he said. “Soracom Flux and Soracom Query Intelligence drive AI much deeper within the IoT stack. Project teams can now accomplish in minutes what once took months and required expert skills, and even non-technical managers can now enjoy complete control of even the largest and most globally distributed IoT networks.”

Soracom Flux is now available to all Soracom customers in Public Beta with a free tier. Pro and Enterprise plans will be made available later this year. Soracom Query Intelligence is currently available to select Soracom customers as a Technology Preview.