Wireless Logic enters Starlink orbit for IoT deployments

Hot on the heels of Virgin Media O2 revealing it was using SpaceX’s Starlink technology to provide mobile backhaul to boost service experiences, the satellite broadband constellation provider has designated authorised reseller status to global internet of things (IoT) connectivity platform provider Wireless Logic.

Wireless Logic aims to simplify and automate IoT connectivity and management for any device, anywhere. Its products connect to more than 13 million IoT devices in 165 countries and it has partnerships with over 50 mobile networks, providing global coverage and ultra-local services that are said to help fast-track the success of customer projects.

The agreement will integrate Starlink’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity into Wireless Logic’s portfolio of managed services, with the aim of offering greater flexibility and choice for global IoT deployments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wireless Logic will use the global support capability of its Blue Wireless subsidiary to deliver an integrated, managed service, combining LEO technology with LTE/5G, data plans, installation and on-site support in more than 70 countries. This is all underpinned with guaranteed service level agreements (SLAs) on uptime and speed. Wireless Logic acquired Blue Wireless in 2023 to strengthen its presence across Asia-Pacific and the Americas, while enhancing its offering around fixed wireless access.

“Leveraging cellular and satellite connectivity offers the best of both worlds, given the advantages of both technologies,” said Oliver Tucker, CEO of Wireless Logic. “This milestone agreement underlines our commitment to innovation. While cellular remains a cornerstone for many applications, the addition of satellite connectivity is a game-changer – especially in challenging cross-border environments and areas of weak coverage. At Wireless Logic, we believe in carefully considering all aspects of connectivity to offer the most suitable option for each deployment. This ensures our solutions are always tailored to our customers’ business objectives.”

Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless, added: “Our customers rely on us to bridge connectivity gaps, no matter how remote or demanding their operations may be. By harnessing the combined strength of 5G/LTE and satellite technologies, we can deliver a unique proposition for industries like energy, agriculture, mining, construction and maritime. This extends to other organisations needing resilient branch, portable or mobile connectivity. Our Global Managed LEO proposition helps global customers overcome typical challenges like procurement, installation, support and in-life performance.”

The deal comes just a month after Starlink launched 23 communications satellites to low Earth orbit using parent SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Starlink claims to have the world’s largest and most advanced satellite constellation, designed to make high-speed internet available almost anywhere on Earth, delivering broadband connectivity capable of supporting streaming, online gaming and video calls, among other applications.

Having initially concentrated on connectivity reach, Starlink is now also focusing on quality of service. Indeed, it says that over the course of 2024, it has “meaningfully” reduced median and worst-case latency for users around the world.