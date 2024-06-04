Sateliot to launch four satellites in 5G IoT programme

Looking to deploy what it says is the first low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation with 5G standards for internet of things (IoT) and 100% global coverage, satellite operator Sateliot is to enter into the commercial phase of its 5G-IoT constellation with the launch of four satellites from SpaceX’s Transporter-11 mission.

The launch is scheduled for July, and the satellites will fly aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Each of the four CubeSat 6U satellites that Sateliot will launch in July 2024 represents an investment of €500m. They measure 20 x 10 x 35 centimetres and weigh 10 kilograms. They will orbit at about 600 kilometres altitude and have a lifespan of over five years.

The technology, which is designed to provide connectivity to more than eight million devices already subscribed to the service, is, assured Sateliot, “democratic and accessible”, open to various use cases for small and medium-sized enterprises, public administrations, and large companies.

Sateliot stressed that the fundamental part of these satellites lies in their interior, supported by their own innovative technology, tested and validated by the European Space Agency (ESA) and mobile communications standards body 3GPP.

In 2023, Sateliot announced that it had worked through the Telefónica Tech and Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS) divisions to extend the reach of Telefónica’s 5G network, providing an end-to-end satellite coverage extension to the operator’s cellular network through standard GSMA roaming.

Commenting on the launch, Jaume Sanpera, CEO and co-founder of Sateliot, said: “With this launch, the company enters a new dimension that will allow Spain to lead IoT connectivity on a global scale.”

Founded in 2018, Sateliot claims to offer the first LEO satellite constellation based on the 5G standard, allowing unmodified commercial cellular NB-IoT non-terrestrial networks (NTN) devices to connect from space. It claimed it was the first time in history that terrestrial cellular telecommunications merged with satellite connectivity.

The company’s business plan projects revenues of €500m in 2027 and €1bn in 2030, with an EBITDA margin of over 60%. With plans to deploy more satellites by 2025, it said it has already secured €200m in recurring revenue contracts from over 400 clients in 50 countries worldwide.

To achieve its aims, the company is engaged in talks with national and international space industry players and investors to close its €30m Series B funding round.

Since its inception in 2018, Sateliot has raised €25m, including €6m from Banco Santander. In addition to these funds, in March 2024, Sateliot announced €5m in funding from a convertible note and €2.5m from a participative loan from public company Avançsa.

Sateliot said these funds, along with the start of Series B, will allow it to advance its technology development, including the new launch of the four satellites, and strengthen its team for the complete deployment of its constellation in 2027/2028, providing real-time coverage worldwide.