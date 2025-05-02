Myriota scales up satellite IoT constellation with 16 more craft

Internet of things (IoT) connectivity platform provider Myriota has expanded its existing space services agreement with Spire Global to design, build and operate 16 satellites with enhanced second-generation payloads, bringing the total number of satellites deployed and operational by Spire Space Services for Myriota to more than 40.

Founded in 2015, Myriota’s space-based network is designed to deliver scalable, affordable IoT data services and energy-efficient hardware in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, water management and environmental conservation to monitor and collect critical sensor data. The company said that it is on a mission to democratise satellite IoT access, delivering critical field-based monitoring services to a global market. Its network is designed specifically for the IoT industry.

For its part, Spire believes that through building, owning and operating a fully deployed satellite constellation that it can gain unique datasets and “powerful” insights in real time about Earth so that businesses can make decisions with confidence. Its space-as-a-service solutions are designed to allow customers to use its established infrastructure to put their business in space.

Myriota said it has scaled its IoT connectivity platform rapidly and cost effectively by deploying its network software on Spire satellites that are optimised to host and run Myriota’s advanced network in space. With the new agreement, Myriota is expanding into satellite hardware in space through Spire Space Services. The expansion of the global space infrastructure is designed to allow for more scalable and reliable IoT connectivity for smart devices worldwide. Myriota said its customers will have enhanced security, faster data access, reduced latency, and improved device control and firmware updating capabilities.

Just weeks ago in April 2025, Myriota announced four new satellites delivered by Spire to bolster its UltraLite LEO constellation, strengthening its set of global IoT connectivity options, which includes its 3GPP-aligned HyperPulse GEO satellite service. The nanosatellites were onboarded following their launch on SpaceX’s Transporter-13 mission, which took off on 14 March from the Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with more launches set to further expand the constellation throughout the rest of the year.

Commenting on the move, Myriota CEO Ben Cade said: “Across sectors from agriculture and water to logistics, satellite-connected IoT sensors offer unparalleled insights into operations and are driving dramatic improvements in operational efficiency.

“At Myriota, e are working with customers around the globe delivering ultra-low power networks, with sensor battery lives measured in years. We are delighted to be working with Spire to further extend our network to help more industries, in more countries gain critical intelligence from the field, and apply this to deliver better outcomes for industry, society and the planet.”

Spire Global CEO Theresa Condor added: “In a world where IoT connectivity is increasingly crucial, satellites and space technology are more than just tools; they are foundational to the future of global communication networks.

“As Myriota’s constellation grows, so does our collaboration with them, expanding from software to hardware with payloads that address the critical gaps in IoT communication. With Spire Space Services, we are thrilled to continue our long-term work with Myriota in reimagining how the world connects.”