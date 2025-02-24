Myriota, Saudi Space Authority team for ultra-low power IoT connectivity

In the latest advancement of the satellite internet of things (IoT) arena, and claiming to be the only direct to satellite IoT connectivity service of the 21 companies in the latest cohort of the country’s CST’s innovative Emerging Technologies Regulatory Sandbox, satellite IoT connectivity provider Myriota has expanded its IoT connectivity into the Middle East through graduation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) emerging technologies regulatory sandbox programme.

The programme is part of CST's mission to increase regulatory maturity, accelerate digital transformation and support what are said to be “innovative” solutions in collaboration with global and national entities.

The satellite IoT sector was one of the key growth areas in the burgeoning space-based communications industry in 2024, being one of the key use cases in the arena. Research in October 2024 from IoT specialist analyst Juniper Research predicted that total global revenue from satellite IoT will grow from $2.9bn in 2024 to $5.8bn in 2027.

Fundamentally, the study attributes the current substantial growth mainly to the increasing need for IoT connectivity in remote locations and areas that cannot be easily served by traditional terrestrial networks, such as those common in mining and the maritime industry. The study projects that the government and defence sector will generate the most satellite IoT revenue globally by 2030, accounting for over 20% of revenue.

Yet to realise the full benefits of satellite IoT and gain the expected growth, the report identified the security of satellite networks as a key concern that must be addressed by service providers. The analyst added that satellite communications add another layer of complexity to IoT solutions, with more widely spread access points to protect, resulting in increased vulnerabilities for network owners.

Founded in 2015, Myriota’s space-based network is designed to deliver scalable, affordable IoT data services and energy-efficient hardware in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, water management and environmental conservation. The company’s customers track locating, and monitoring assets including water and fuel tanks, irrigation systems, heavy machinery, wind turbines, utility meters, and foot traffic in national parks.

The company’s network is designed specifically for the IoT industry supporting applications such as logistics, utilities, and agriculture to monitor and collect critical sensor data. It has a mission to democratise satellite IoT access, delivering critical field-based monitoring solutions to a global market.

In partnership with CST, the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and system integrator Giza Systems, Myriota has deployed a cohort of connected smart water meters in remote locations on behalf of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. The devices, which remain live in the field, are designed to enable remote monitoring of water meters that are in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity.

“Demand for satellite-based communications networks is seeing an explosion globally, and we’re excited to be able to bring our service to Saudi Arabia,” said Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota.

“Today’s news shows that Myriota remains at the forefront of delivering a low-cost, low-power global IoT service, one that enables valuable data insights for our most critical industries and resources. We’re excited to begin expanding our partner and customer-base across the Middle East, helping those innovators to tackle truly difficult problems.”

In December 2024, Myriota announced a US$32m funding round led by the Australian Federal government’s National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) and venture capital partners Main Sequence with support from other investors including Inter Valley Ventures.