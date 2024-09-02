Verizon and Skylo team for satellite-based IoT and messaging

In the latest development in the flourishing space-based communications market, US wireless network provider Verizon has announced a collaboration with non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications company Skylo to launch a commercial direct-to-device messaging service for its customers.

Beginning this autumn, Verizon users with select smartphones have access to emergency messaging and location sharing even when a terrestrial cellular network is not available. From 2025, Verizon will offer the ability to text anywhere via satellite for customers with such devices.

Skylo uses dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for connectivity which avoids network interference with terrestrial signals and ensures ubiquitous coverage for customers in rural or rugged areas when low population density, technical challenges and economic viability make building a cellular network infeasible. Verizon is the first mobile carrier worldwide to launch commercially supplemental smartphone connectivity on Skylo’s non-terrestrial satellite network and the first mobile carrier to launch a commercial direct-to-device service offering.

In collaboration with Skylo, Verizon has engaged in research and development of satellite internet of things (IoT) technology, leading to engineers successfully demonstrating how a Verizon-enabled IoT device can roam onto a satellite network when out of range of the terrestrial cellular network providing enhanced geographic coverage for IoT devices. Verizon has already offered IoT offerings over 4G with Narrow Band IoT and is driving emerging IoT offerings using RedCap technologies.

Satellite IoT roaming capability is regarded as critical for IoT and has the potential for numerous applications across various industries, including transportation, agriculture, maritime, environmental monitoring and asset tracking. For example, Verizon noted that in agriculture, satellite IoT can be used to monitor cattle movements, crops, soil quality and meteorological conditions in remote areas where terrestrial connectivity is not typically needed. In asset tracking, the ability to roam on satellite networks could allow for accurate tracking and condition evaluations in real time even in the middle of the ocean.

Such solutions require lower-complexity, low-throughput, energy-efficient IoT devices, and are regarded by Verizon and Skylo as ideally suited for the satellite roaming arrangement. In a recent proof-of-concept, the companies were able to complete a connection using a Verizon-enabled IoT cellular device across both Verizon’s cellular network and Skylo’s satellite network, proving the interoperability and demonstrating the value of this seamless roaming capability.

“Verizon has been driving innovation in the use of supplemental satellite capabilities for years using satellite connections for cell tower rapid deployments, emergency response and temporary solutions,” said Verizon senior vice-president of technology and product development Srini Kalapala.

“We are encouraged by the progress being made in satellite-to-device communications for consumers and are equally excited to be driving technical innovation trials in the space of satellite IoT solutions. Verizon’s network … covers more than 99% of the population in the US. However, there are occasional enterprise needs for IoT devices in places where people don’t live or regularly visit. Satellite IoT with Verizon’s terrestrial assets creates the perfect combination for IoT solutions in the most remote parts of the country and over land, air and sea without having to use a separate physical device,” added Kalapala.

Skylo CEO and co-founder Parthsarathi Trivedi said: “Our work with Verizon strengthens our belief in network convergence between satellite and cellular, and now this vision is a reality today for consumers and enterprises. Satellite access isn’t just about reaching out when you’re in trouble; it’s connectivity for staying in touch with your loved ones wherever they are. We are excited to partner with the carrier known globally for its powerful performance and reliable service as we bring a new level of connectivity from space.”