Vodafone IoT and Skylo bring NTN NB-IoT connectivity to global customers

Marking a step towards bringing 3GPP mobile comms-compliant satellite connectivity to the internet of things (IoT) ecosystem, Vodafone IoT has formed a partnership with Skylo Technologies to bring customers non-terrestrial network (NTN) narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) satellite connectivity services.

Satellite IoT roaming capability is regarded as critical for IoT and has the potential for numerous applications across industries such as transportation, agriculture, maritime, environmental monitoring and asset tracking. In use cases such as agriculture, satellite IoT can be used to monitor cattle movements, crops, soil quality and meteorological conditions in remote areas where terrestrial connectivity is not typically needed. In asset tracking, the ability to roam on satellite networks could allow for accurate tracking and condition evaluations in real time, even in the middle of the ocean.

Skylo runs a global non-terrestrial network spanning 36 countries across 70 million square kilometres. Its network orchestrates across multiple constellations of satellites and integrates directly into existing chipsets, modules and operating systems. Skylo has certified modules from a global chipset and module ecosystem – serving as the foundation for a wide range of use cases.

The operator also uses dedicated, licensed mobile satellite spectrum for connectivity, which avoids network interference with terrestrial signals and ensures ubiquitous coverage for customers in rural or rugged areas where low population density, technical challenges and economic viability mean building a cellular network is not feasible.

In September 2024, Verizon was the first mobile carrier worldwide to launch commercially supplemental smartphone connectivity on Skylo’s non-terrestrial satellite network and the first mobile carrier to launch a commercial direct-to-device service offering.

During the initial phase of the partnership, Skylo and Vodafone IoT will work together to trial the technology with a view to offering a full commercial service in the near future, offering greater coverage for customers and unlocking new opportunities for businesses by providing an overlay solution to existing cellular connectivity for IoT devices. The firms also stressed that their collaboration underscores customers’ growing demand for seamless, scalable and secure connectivity.

Skylo and Vodafone IoT’s network cores will integrate, enabling customers to switch between cellular and NTN connectivity from a single Vodafone SIM. Deployed within sectors such as asset tracking and energy services to environmental monitoring and fleet management, the new hybrid connectivity model will supply industries with multi-national connectivity. Furthermore, the two firms say customers will be able to continue managing their IoT estates using Vodafone IoT’s Managed Connectivity Platform – for both their cellular and NTN connectivity needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Vodafone IoT CEO Erik Brenneis said: “As we continue our mission to provide our customers with truly global IoT connectivity, today marks another significant step forwards. Our new partnership with Skylo will help us deliver ubiquitous connectivity for our customers and make a step-change in network access, reliability and resilience, which together will enable the next wave of innovative IoT solutions.”

Skylo’s CEO and co-founder, Parthsarathi Trivedi, added: “We are demonstrating how Skylo’s network can seamlessly extend Vodafone IoT’s reach into the most remote areas, adding millions of square kilometres of coverage. It’s about proving that ‘anywhere connectivity’ is no longer a future concept – it’s here, it’s standards-based and it’s ready for global scale.”

In November 2025, Iridium Communications formed a new partnership with Vodafone IoT to integrate its Iridium NTN Direct service, keeping the operator’s customers and their assets ubiquitously connected. The partnership with the global voice, data, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) satellite services firm aims to extend the operator’s IoT division coverage for customers wanting NB-IoT connectivity, which means devices in the most remote locations will now be connected.