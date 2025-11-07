Vodafone IoT teams with Iridium for NTN NB-IoT connectivity

Iridium Communications has formed a new partnership with Vodafone IoT to integrate its Iridium NTN Direct service, keeping the operator’s customers and their assets ubiquitously connected.

The partnership with the global voice, data, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) satellite services firm aims to extend the operator’s internet of things (IoT) division coverage for customers wanting narrowband (NB)-IoT connectivity – meaning that devices in the most remote locations will now be connected.

Through the partnership, Vodafone IoT will gain access to Iridium NTN Direct – the 3GPP standards-based service providing NB-IoT and direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity.

Vodafone IoT services have already been deployed in applications such as smart meters and tracking device that use low-power, wide-area (LPWA) networks. The network has more than 215 million devices connected over 760 networks across more than 180 countries worldwide, providing businesses the ability to manage, monitor and operate their IoT devices.

Planned for commercial launch in 2026, Iridium NTN Direct will connect Vodafone IoT's NB-IoT customers using the Iridium network for data messaging, tracking and real-time monitoring for IoT, automotive and industrial devices. The partners said that this will be particularly valuable for industries that demand connectivity in extremely remote locations – such as windfarms, oil pipelines, shipping tracking and emergency services.

Iridium’s PNT services see use in applications ranging from synchronising 5G networks to safeguarding global trade, with low Earth orbit satellites helping critical systems to perform without interruption.

Operating on globally coordinated L-band spectrum with proven infrastructure, Iridium has an established track record of providing weather-resilient and low-power connectivity at scale. Moreover, given the Iridium network has had a history of providing safety of life services which depend on the need for high reliability, the company said that its constellation is ideal for D2D and NB-IoT services and applications, offering a critical advantage where consistent performance in remote and mobile environments matters most.

Upon successful integration and testing, Iridium and Vodafone IoT plan to launch a full commercial service for customers across the globe.

“Iridium NTN Direct stands out among NTN and NB-IoT services by offering MNOs – like Vodafone IoT – an unmatched combination of truly global coverage, reliability and capability,” said Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium. “This collaboration will help to transform the landscape of global connectivity by providing uncompromised scalability, and by advancing our shared vision to connect and empower enterprise assets and people everywhere.”

Vodafone IoT CEO Erik Brenneis said: “We are extremely excited to announce this new partnership with Iridium, which opens the door to a new generation of IoT connectivity. By using direct-to-device satellite connectivity, new and existing customers will benefit from truly global coverage – meaning they can reliably connect their devices in corners of the world where they can’t today. This marks a significant step in our mission to connect everything, everywhere.”

As part of a mission to better empower industries with the ability to orchestrate, connect and manage IoT devices, allow users to expand their operations and accelerate on a global scale with compliant connectivity, Vodafone global IoT functionality is also available on Oracle’s Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP) industry applications.