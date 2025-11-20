Orange claims Euro first with satellite direct-to-device SMS service

Orange has announced the launch of the Message Satellite service, designed to allow customers based in mainland France to send and receive SMS messages as well as their geolocation via satellite when mobile or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable.

Available from 11 December 2025 for the general public and during 2026 for professional and corporate customers, and on a partnership with non-terrestrial network operator (NTN) Skylo, the offer is available for Orange’s 5G and 5G+ customers, and will be initially proposed, on an exclusive basis, to those owning a Google Pixel 9 or 10 smartphone. Message Satellite will subsequently be extended in terms of services and compatible handsets.

The service is designed to consolidate what Orange claims is its leadership position in networks and in France by offering what it claims is “the most comprehensive and high-performance” range of connectivity services on the market. It is also said to illustrate Orange Group’s commitment to continuing its strategy of providing a complete portfolio of mobile, terrestrial, satellite and submarine connectivity offerings, displaying technological diversification capabilities.

The service is based on direct-to-device technology designed to allow a smartphone to communicate directly with a satellite. The process is described as simple: users connect to the satellite through a dedicated SMS interface allowing them to write their message. The satellite then takes over to ensure the sending and receiving of SMS messages via Orange’s core mobile network.

Orange believes the technology ensures reliable and straightforward SMS exchanges, perfectly suited for certain use cases or environments. These include outdoor adventurers and sports enthusiasts – staying connected with loved ones during treks, trail runs, and mountain and sea outings; those living or traveling in areas with no coverage in France or abroad; emergency services, logistics or transport operations; for teams operating in isolated or poorly covered areas or after natural disasters when terrestrial networks are disrupted; and tourism, for those traveling in mountainous, coastal or rural areas.

“Message Satellite’s offer addresses the fundamental need to stay connected with loved ones, even when away,” said Orange France CEO Jérôme Hénique. “With this new offer, Orange provides a useful and simple innovation that strengthens service continuity for our customers, wherever they are. Being the first operator in France to launch this option demonstrates our leadership and our ambition to provide high-quality connectivity everywhere and for everyone.”

Orange Wholesale CEO Michaël Trabbia said: “Orange combines the best available technologies to meet our customers’ connectivity needs. The Direct to Device technology is part of this approach, providing readily available and targeted connectivity on your smartphone even in the absence of mobile or Wi-Fi coverage. The launch of this technology in France to enable the sending and receiving of SMS messages is a major first step for the group, paving the way for an enrichment of services available to Orange customers as technological evolutions continue.”

The Message Satellite will be available as a free option for the first six months, then at a price of €5 a month. It is currently available for use in France and 36 countries to date.

The Skylo coverage area includes Germany, England, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Spain (excluding Canary Islands), Estonia, Finland, mainland France (including Corsica) and Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, Mayotte, Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Brazil, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand.