Requtech retrofit programme sees creation of Satcom hub

Requtech has announced the launch of a satellite communications (Satcom) hub retrofit programme, aimed at modernising its Satcom hubs across Europe and beyond.

Founded in 2009 and now based in the Swedish city of Linköping, Sweden – known as the aviation and space capital – Requtech had the initial vision to disrupt the Satcom industry by setting new benchmarks in quality, efficiency and sustainability. It claims to be at the forefront of satellite communication technology, specialising in developing high-performance, reliable satellite communication systems. Its stated mission is to “revolutionise” communication capabilities, enhancing global connectivity through innovative services.

The company says it was built on three fundamental pillars that define both its name and mission: research, quality and technology. These principles are attributed by the company to have driven its journey from a specialised antenna design house to a leading innovator in Satcom services across geostationary, low-Earth and mid-Earth orbital satellite constellations.

Since inception, the company has developed over 100 Satcom systems, deployed in more than 40 countries for 60 diverse clients. Initially focusing on custom parabolic antenna designs, it has expanded to offer a product line comprising phased array and flyaway terminals, optimised for modern satellite constellations.

The retrofit programme will begin with a full Ka-band upgrade in a Nato country in close partnership with a leading hub operator. The Ka-band retrofit includes complete design, build and installation of the RF chain, covering the feeder, antenna horn and all associated components. The Requtech team will be involved throughout the entire process to deliver what is seen as “seamless” integration and optimised performance.

“With decades of experience in antenna design, including successful deployments of parabolic, phased array and troposcatter antennas, we are proud to expand our expertise into the infrastructure side of Satcom,” said Requtech CEO Omid Sotoudeh. “Our ability to deliver complete antenna systems now extends to full hub retrofits, allowing us to support operators with robust, future-ready solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

“As experts in antenna and RF design, we believe in building strong, collaborative relationships. We warmly welcome partnerships with hub providers, value-added resellers and operators who share our vision for resilient and scalable Satcom infrastructure. Our goal is not to compete, but to complement, bringing deep technical expertise and a spirit of cooperation to every project. We look forward to offering these retrofit services to additional Satcom hub operators seeking reliable, scalable and mission-ready upgrades.”

Following the Ka-band deployment, the company will extend the retrofit services to Ku-band hubs, applying the same approach to deliver high-throughput connectivity.

The retrofit programme comes hot on the heels of Requtech announcing investment from Swedish defence technology company Evallic.

The investment sees Evallic’s entry into the Satcom market, which it says is crucial to enable secure communication in defence, government and critical infrastructure, offering Requtech backing and scale.

Evallic has customers in over 30 countries and operational deployments across more than 95% of Nato member states, offering systems that enhance situational awareness, decision-making and operational effectiveness.