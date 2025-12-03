General availability for IoT-focused Myriota HyperPulse 5G NTN

After a first half of the year that saw a number of partnerships, launches and extensions to its constellation, space-enabled internet of things (IoT) connectivity provider Myriota has ended 2025 by announcing the general availability of its HyperPulse connectivity platform, which combines the company’s 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) architecture with L-band capacity leased from Viasat.

Founded in 2015, Myriota’s space-based network is designed to deliver scalable, affordable IoT data services and energy-efficient hardware in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, water management and environmental conservation, to monitor and collect critical sensor data. The company said it is on a mission to democratise satellite IoT access, delivering critical field-based monitoring services to a global market. Its network is designed specifically for the IoT industry.

HyperPulse is claimed to be a world-first implementation of a 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN) technology that uses beam hopping, activating beams where they are needed according to traffic demands. Such an approach is designed to optimise power consumption in battery-powered IoT devices while enhancing the efficient use of satellite resources and scarce spectrum, making it simple for industry partners to build, deploy and scale IoT solutions anywhere on earth.

Complementing Myriota’s commercially available UltraLite service, which is focused on extreme energy efficiency, security and spectrum efficiency, HyperPulse is claimed to deliver lower latency and higher daily data allowances.

The network’s optimisation layer, described as being unique, is designed to allow connectivity performance – such as latency and data volume – to be adjusted dynamically in response to customer demand or environmental conditions.

With HyperPulse scheduled to expand NTN coverage across Europe, Southeast Asia and additional Latin American countries in early 2026, Myriota is set to redefine the affordability and reach of IoT connectivity globally. The network will be generally available from 15 December in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, with customers in environmental monitoring, oil and gas monitoring, asset tracking and animal tracking already connected to the network through an early access programme.

These features are intended to enable applications where more detailed reporting and richer sensing are advantageous, including asset tracking and monitoring for heavy equipment, containers, rail cars and trailers; smart metering for utilities, environmental sensing for weather stations, soil, air and water quality monitoring; and animal management, including virtual fencing, feed optimisation and remote monitoring.

Noting that modern IoT solutions demand more than a network connection alone, Myriota is also releasing a set of enablement products aimed at supporting their IoT partner ecosystem to seamlessly integrate and develop solutions for the HyperPulse network. Launching alongside the service is the first of these tools, the HyperPulse Developer Kit, which is built to support rapid prototyping and proof-of-concept validation and is designed for field use, with a weatherproof enclosure, battery operation, and multiple sensor and interface options.

“With HyperPulse, we’re making 5G non-terrestrial connectivity a practical reality for IoT at scale,” remarked Ben Cade, CEO of Myriota. “By delivering higher data allowances, lower latency and standards-based coverage, HyperPulse gives organisations the ability to track and monitor assets, gather insights and make decisions – even in the most remote and challenging environments. With a roadmap of new features coming next year, this is an exciting step forward for IoT connectivity worldwide.”