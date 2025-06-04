Greenerwave opens hub to offer French revolution in space comms

Greenerwave has opened a location in French aerospace hub Toulouse to offer a specialised technical environment designed to boost its ambition to revolutionise satellite communications through “disruptive technology”.

Founded in 2015 by French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) researcher Geoffroy Lerosey and Mathias Fink (ESPCI Paris), Greenerwave specialises in the control and orientation of electromagnetic waves, designing and developing technology that “drastically” improves the energy efficiency of equipment, making it more economical and environmentally friendly and less dependent on semi-conductors.

From a deeper technological basis, Greenerwave said it has developed a “breakthrough” technology based on reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) and proprietary physics-based algorithms.

This approach enables real-time steering of signal-carrying waves by shifting complexity from hardware to software, according to Greenerwave. The result “significantly” lowered energy consumption and reduced use of semiconductors.

The technology currently sees application across various sectors, ranging from the automotive industry to satellite communications and the internet of things (IoT). Its solution – passive and low in semiconductor consumption – is also designed to enable the development of a new generation of antennas that are more energy-efficient and have a lower carbon footprint.

The Toulouse site, located near the Cité de l’Espace, has three core objectives: test, optimise, integrate. As it scales up its industrial capabilities, the unit is seen as strengthening Greenerwave’s operational and technical capacities, drawing on existing deep expertise in integrating complex systems, especially in antenna architecture for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

The infrastructure includes an anechoic chamber, a custom outdoor structure for terminal validation, and next-generation RF testing equipment. These facilities will allow for the integration and validation of Greenerwave’s multi-orbit Satcom terminals.

Looking at the move from a broader strategic corporate context, Greenerwave noted that as satellite communications become increasingly central – whether for connectivity, defence or the management of critical infrastructure – innovation is proving to be a decisive lever for technological sovereignty.

Greenerwave said it was aiming to contribute meaningfully by offering passive, energy-efficient solutions that are poised to redefine the standards of satellite communication antennas.

Greenerwave sees Toulouse as standing out as one of Europe’s most dynamic space hubs, being an intersection of innovation, research and industry. Moreover, beyond the city’s historical roots in aeronautics, Greenerwave said Toulouse is recognised as a key centre for satellites, orbital technologies and space applications. By choosing to set up operations there, Greenerwave is entering a “unique innovation ecosystem” that supports the acceleration of its technologies and its ambitions.

The company added that the move will underscore its commitment to strengthening European technological sovereignty in a highly strategic domain.

“Toulouse is more than an industrial hub – it is a powerhouse of expertise, innovation, and ambition,” said Greenerwave CEO and co-founder Geoffroy Lerosey.

“This move is a vital lever to raise awareness of our sovereign European technology: resource-efficient, globally competitive and built for resilience. Our mission is clear: to help build a more robust European space sector, anchored in low-impact technologies that reduce critical dependencies.”

Currently employing nearly 120 people – most of whom based in Paris – Greenerwave is expanding with a new expert team in Toulouse. The locally recruited team includes talent from Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Defence and Space, and Eutelsat OneWeb.

It plans to grow the Toulouse team with several positions to be filled by the end of 2025, underscoring its intent to establish a lasting presence in the region.