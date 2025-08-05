Over 100 models of Dell laptop PCs across the enterprise-centric Lattitude and Precision ranges, and many thousands of individual devices, are at risk of compromise through a series of five common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) that affect their security firmware and associated Microsoft Windows application programming interfaces (APIs), according to a new disclosure from the Cisco Talos threat lab.

Collectively dubbed ReVault by the Talos researchers who discovered it, the vulnerabilities can be used by a malicious actor to maintain access to the victim device even if Windows has been reinstalled, and can also be used as a physical compromise to bypass Windows Login, or enable a local user to obtain admin or system-level rights.

According to Phillipe Laulheret, a senior vulnerability researcher at Cisco Talos, the vulnerabilities centre on the hardware-based ControlVault3 solution that manages passwords, biometric templates and other security codes within the device firmware on a daughter board, which Dell refers to as a Unified Security Hub (USH). This hub can be used to connect peripheral security devices, like a fingerprint reader or near-field communications (NFC) device.

In a blog post, Laulheret wrote that vulnerabilities on ControlVault USHs were potentially highly dangerous.

“These laptop models are widely-used in the cyber security industry, government settings and challenging environments in their rugged version. Sensitive industries that require heightened security when logging in – via smartcard or NFC – are more likely to find ControlVault devices in their environment, as they are necessary to enable these security features,” he explained.

The five newly-published CVEs are tracked as CVE-2025-24311 and CVE-2025-25050, both out-of-bounds flaws, an arbitrary free vulnerability tracked as CVE-2025-25215, and a stack overflow bug tracked as CVE-2025-24922. The fifth issue affecting ControlVault’s Windows APIs is an unsafe deserialisation flaw tracked as CVE-2025-24919.

Spring onions: the newest cyber attack vector The Talos disclosure detailed a number of potential exploitation scenarios. For example, an attacker with limited rights could interact with the ControlVault firmware via its APIs to trigger arbitrary code execution on the firmware, from where they could steal key material that could be used to permanently modify said firmware. This would enable them to establish persistence, unnoticed by the victim, and pivot back to do more damage down the line. In a different scenario, a local attacker who had managed to gain physical access to a laptop could open the body and directly access the USH via a universal serial bus (USB) connection, at which point the other four vulnerabilities would all become exploitable, with no need for the attacker to have logged onto the system or to have obtained a full-disk encryption password. If the system was configured to accept a fingerprint when logging on, it would also be possible to tamper with the firmware to that it would accept any input, including non-human ones such as vegetables; a video posted by Cisco shows a spring onion being used to unlock a vulnerable laptop.