Investing in diverse business could boost UK equity market

More investment in businesses led by women and ethnic minorities could increase the UK equity market by 13%, according to research.

Government-led initiative Investing in Women Code found that though its signatories are making progress when it comes to funding female founders, research from The Gender Index shows the number of active female-led companies in the UK dropped in 2024, and while diversity is increasing in the startup ecosystem, more needs to be done to support women in the space.

Poppy Gustafsson, minister of state for finance and previous winner of Computer Weekly’s list of the most influential women in UK tech, said: “Against a challenging economic backdrop, our signatories represent a community of forerunners who recognise both the moral case in driving systematic change for female founders and the business case for investing in women.”

“In Darktrace, I was privileged to shape an organisation which had a clear place for female leadership,” she said. “But when I spoke at industry events, all too often I found myself looking out at a sea of men – all of a certain age, all of a certain background. It was clear to me then and now that individual success stories are not enough. We need to tackle the barriers facing female entrepreneurs across the board.”

There is an investment gap in the UK technology sector, whereby those from underrepresented groups have difficulty securing the investment they need for sustained growth.

Investing in Women Code, which was founded in response to the Rose Review, aims to assess why female-led businesses face challenges when accessing funding and find solutions to some of those problems, growing from its initial size of 12 signatories in 2019 to 290 last year.

Its annual report, which drew on data from its signatories such as lenders, angel investors, community development finance institutions, limited partners, and venture and growth investors, as well as external research, cited research from The Gender Index that last year found only 19.1% of active companies in the UK were headed by women, compared with 20.1% the year before.