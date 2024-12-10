Scaling success: Embedding diversity in policy decisions to drive sustainable growth

Tech and science scaleups are increasingly recognised as critical drivers of the UK government's mission to accelerate economic growth. According to the ScaleUp Institute, scaling firms now account for 55% of the UK SME output, valued at £1.45tn, despite representing just 0.6% of the business population.

However, the scaleup ecosystem faces significant challenges in diversity at all levels - founders, directors, and employees. For example, only one in three UK entrepreneurs are women, a gender gap equivalent to 1.1 million missing businesses. Male-led SMEs are five times more likely to scale to £1m turnover than female-led SMEs, and just 1.8% of equity capital is allocated to female-founded businesses. These disparities not only hinder growth but also represent untapped economic potential.

The case for diversity is clear. Research consistently demonstrates that diverse teams are more innovative, make better decisions, and excel at problem-solving. McKinsey’s Diversity wins report revealed that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity in executive teams are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability. Yet, as Beauhurst highlights, a lack of robust diversity data - spanning gender, age, and nationality - limits the ability to address systemic inequities, although anecdotal evidence strongly points to underrepresentation.