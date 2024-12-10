melita - stock.adobe.com
Scaling success: Embedding diversity in policy decisions to drive sustainable growth
Improving diversity in UK tech and science scaleups is not only a strategic imperative but is vital to drive future growth
Tech and science scaleups are increasingly recognised as critical drivers of the UK government's mission to accelerate economic growth. According to the ScaleUp Institute, scaling firms now account for 55% of the UK SME output, valued at £1.45tn, despite representing just 0.6% of the business population.
However, the scaleup ecosystem faces significant challenges in diversity at all levels - founders, directors, and employees. For example, only one in three UK entrepreneurs are women, a gender gap equivalent to 1.1 million missing businesses. Male-led SMEs are five times more likely to scale to £1m turnover than female-led SMEs, and just 1.8% of equity capital is allocated to female-founded businesses. These disparities not only hinder growth but also represent untapped economic potential.
The case for diversity is clear. Research consistently demonstrates that diverse teams are more innovative, make better decisions, and excel at problem-solving. McKinsey’s Diversity wins report revealed that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity in executive teams are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability. Yet, as Beauhurst highlights, a lack of robust diversity data - spanning gender, age, and nationality - limits the ability to address systemic inequities, although anecdotal evidence strongly points to underrepresentation.
“Improving diversity within UK tech and science scaleups is more than a moral imperative - it is a strategic necessity for sustainable growth”
Mia Haffaty, TechUK
Despite these challenges, there are promising examples of progress. In the tech sector, companies like Vorboss are setting benchmarks by having a build and installations team made up of almost 40% women. Initiatives such as the Invest in Women Taskforce are driving systemic change and have to support female entrepreneurs in the UK. Major investors, including Barclays, M&G, the British Business Bank, Morgan Stanley, Visa Foundation, BGF and Aviva have stated their commitment to invest in female-founded businesses.
Government leadership is also showing signs of prioritising diversity. Secretary of state for education Bridget Phillipson's appointment as minister for women and equalities underscores a commitment to embedding inclusivity into national policy - not to mention having the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer, who delivered the first female-led Autumn Budget on October 30, which marked a historic moment. The Budget unveiled measures such as the British Business Bank's pledge to expand funding for female entrepreneurs, committing £50m to female-led funds and supporting the Invest in Women Taskforce's mission.
Improving diversity within UK tech and science scaleups is more than a moral imperative - it is a strategic necessity for sustainable growth. The government must embed diversity to be at the heart of all policy and decision making - whether unlocking access to capital, access to talent and upskilling or creating a level playing field for procurement. This approach is not only critical for the UK's innovation leadership but also, according to the Rose Review of Female Entrepreneurship, holds the potential for a £250bn boost to the economy.
Actions the government could take right away? Improve data collection on growth businesses to provide policy makers with stronger evidence on female entrepreneurship and founders. This should be led by the Office for Equality and Opportunity working with HM Revenue & Customs and Companies House. Alongside this, work to provide statistics on returns offered by women-founded businesses at each growth stage, encouraging investment into female-led scaleups.
By championing diversity, the UK can unleash the full potential of its scaleup ecosystem and secure a more prosperous, equitable future.
Mia Haffaty is policy manager for the digital economy at TechUK.
