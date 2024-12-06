Is diversity suffering because of budget management?

Despite organisations having spent a lot of time and money on enhancing their employer value proposition (EVP), the average tech worker in the UK stays in the job for a mere 3.1 years.

Only the marketing and hospitality sectors have a worse track record (2.8 and three years respectively), according to a report by sharetech platform provider Vestd. Manufacturing comes out top with an average of 5.3 years.

The situation doesn’t appear to be getting any better either. A recent study by tech talent services provider Tenth Revolution Group revealed that only 49% of IT professionals intend to remain in post over the next 12 months.

The figures are borne out by a similar study conducted by tech recruitment consultancy Harvey Nash. It likewise indicates that half of UK tech workers are considering whether to leave their current role over the year ahead.

At the top of the list of reasons behind this employee discontent is pay (48%) due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and inflationary pressures, but 41% also said they were keen to change jobs as a means of advancing their career. A further 31% were looking for an employer with a different culture.

This situation has also not been helped by the impact of tighter budgets over the past 12 months. This led to 54% of tech workers seeing their workloads increase and just over a quarter (27%) having the size of their teams cut.

A worrying 91% even indicated that inadequate staffing levels had made it more difficult to deliver effectively on the organisation’s technology strategy.

Tech’s fluid ecosystem Andy Heyes is Harvey Nash’s managing director for the UK, Ireland and Central Europe. “Workloads have been rising, and there’s an element of hoping the grass may be greener elsewhere,” he says. “Millennials and the younger generations are also very mobile in their outlook. Add to that what some are describing as the Big Stay so far this year due to market conditions, and the result is the potential for a lot of movement and change.” James Lloyd-Townshend is Tenth Revolution Group’s chairman and chief executive. In his view, “tech has traditionally been a fairly fluid ecosystem”, but “there’s no doubting this has accelerated in the last couple of years as people have re-evaluated what’s important to them”. For instance, a better work-life balance and increased levels of working from home has shifted for many people from a nice-to-have to a must-have. Others are keen to work for an organisation where they feel they can genuinely make a difference. More than that, it’s about wanting to feel challenged and work with the latest technology. “Yet some employers are unwilling to offer career progression or invest in learning and development,” says Lloyd-Townshend. “All of these things are making tech workers rethink their current career options, and it’s unlikely to slow down any time soon.”

The perception challenge But there is a perception challenge here, too. Many employers have poured significant resources into enhancing their EVPs by offering salary increases, enhanced benefits and promotions over recent years, but, according to Gartner, as few as a third of employees believe their organisation consistently delivers on its EVP promises, which is damaging to engagement. Keyia Burton is senior principal in Gartner's research and advisory division. "There's not a magic list of EVP 'offer-it-and-they-will-come' solutions," she says. "It's about the company culture, how you communicate what you're offering, how you implement it, and how employees feel about it." Burton cites the hypothetical example of one company that offered 20 days of paid time off and another 40. Counter-intuitively, she says, the first option generates more positive feelings among employees. This is because despite being provided with less time off, they were able to take their leave in hourly increments and found the automated approval process easy to use. The second organisation's system, on the other hand, was less flexible and harder to navigate. Another factor in the EVP conundrum, meanwhile, is the pivotal role line managers play in terms of communicating effectively. "Employees are five times more likely to believe EVP promises that are delivered by managers, and managers are the biggest enabler in seeing those promises actualised," says Burton.

Research by organisations Women in Tech North and Tech Returners finds that women believe developing alternative routes into tech jobs will help close the industry’s diversity gap A further important – but often neglected – consideration in EVP terms is the tech sector’s traditional long-hours culture. Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology and health at the Alliance Manchester Business School, explains: “A lot of IT companies are saying how much they invest in health and well-being, and creating a good quality of working life. But the reality is there’s still a long hours culture, and people are often micro-managed, managed by fault-finding rather than praise and reward, and not given much autonomy.” This situation is particularly marked among “big US IT companies that have a very workaholic bottom line”, he adds. Another significant challenge for many tech employers is the changing attitudes of the young people who make up the bulk of the industry. Some of this shift stems from the 2008 financial crisis when “they saw their parents suffer” either due to being laid off or working extremely long hours, says Cooper. A second factor was the pandemic, when a lot of employees, particularly in the highly pressurised tech sector of the time, burned out. “But what younger people want today is different to what many older people tolerated in the past because they had mortgages and other financial commitments,” he says. “The younger generation generally can’t afford mortgages these days, so it’s much easier for them to just say ‘goodbye’.” In fact, some are so disaffected, they do not simply intend to switch jobs. They are instead turning their back on the entire sector. Others appear more disposed to explore opportunities abroad. A survey undertaken by jobs board Totaljobs and global recruitment alliance The Network revealed that a significantly higher than average 75% of UK tech workers would be willing to leave the country for work. The figure compares with 61% of the wider population. This is despite London being viewed as the most attractive city in the world for tech workers. The UK itself is also considered the fifth most attractive destination, behind the US, Germany, Canada and Australia.

Talent troubles ahead Matthew Whipp is senior director of executive recruitment firm BIE Executives’ technology practice. He forecasts that things could get even bumpier in talent terms during 2025. “Through 2023 and much of 2024, the whole market has been somewhat suppressed, and fewer people have been moving around as businesses weren’t expanding due to financial pressures,” he says. “But there’s now anticipation that market conditions are improving, with the number of available roles being up in both September and October.” This means that, despite only modest future growth forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, a moderate rebound in market confidence is leading to a return to “more of an investment mindset rather than cost-cutting”, says Whipps. “There’s been a lot of indecision on the market, especially over the last nine to 10 months, where we’ve seen many companies be about to undertake a project but then change their minds and delay the commitment,” he says. “But I feel some market confidence is re-emerging, and it certainly feels there are more possibilities out there now.” As a result, employees, particularly if they feel disengaged, will “look for new opportunities in 2025”, or at the very least be more open to them, says Whipps.