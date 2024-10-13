Is diversity even more under threat in tech?

Poor levels of diversity have long been an issue in the technology sector, especially around gender – but the situation could become even worse at a critical time. The industry needs to renew its focus on raising levels of diversity and inclusion as a matter of urgency, something made all the more important given the development and roll-out of artificial intelligence (AI) into countless systems and processes used across business and society.

In recent times, Google and Meta have reportedly downsized programmes that fell under the banner of DEI – diversity, equity and inclusion - while budgets and investment for many different diversity initiatives in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) have come under threat. That may partly have been in alignment with a general lowering of budgets to meet market conditions – but DEI is not an optional extra; I would urge businesses to protect them.

It was also a setback to the DEI agenda when the UK’s Tech Talent Charter (TTC) initiative, which was dedicated to helping raise levels of diversity across tech, closed in June. The TTC cited “shifting priorities and operational pressures threatening the progress of DEI initiatives across the industry.” It was a sad – even shocking – moment that has been much-discussed in the industry.

View from the talent base But amid all these shifts, what are the views on DEI from the talent base itself? Findings from our 2024 Harvey Nash global tech talent & salary report, based on input from 2,700 professionals across 44 countries, provides some timely, up-close insights. Overall, we found that most tech professionals (83%) believe their organisation is doing enough to promote diversity. But if budgets and initiatives are cut, this may not remain the case for much longer. The time for talk about DEI is long past – now is the time for action. We can’t afford to let things slide further Bev White, Nash Squared The report highlights that tech professionals are already more ambivalent when delving deeper and asking about specific groups and characteristics. Only 52% agree that enough is being done to promote female participation. And gender is the “strongest” category – responses become more mixed against other characteristics, with only 36% agreeing enough is being done around neurodiversity and 38% on disability. LGBTQ+ fares only a little better (42%). In terms of solutions, mentoring programmes specifically aimed at diversity are seen as having the biggest positive impact, closely followed by more inclusive hiring processes. These are not new and may not require huge investment at a time when budgets are constrained – just clear focus and committed action. These findings show there is a lot more to do to keep moving the dial. The time for talk about DEI is long past – now is the time for action. We can’t afford to let things slide further.

DEI: a very human question I know how much diversity and inclusion matters to individuals working in tech. Although we are making good progress within the Nash Squared Group, I nevertheless frequently receive messages from members of staff relating to the topic. Two things really matter to people: Are there people like me in positions of leadership in the business I work for? And, have I got the flexibility I need to bring the best of myself to work and be who I really am? The first question relates to diversity, while the second is more a matter of inclusion. It’s concerning on the inclusion point that some Big Tech firms are pushing hard on an agenda to bring everyone back to the office full-time. Yes, physical colocation helps creativity and collaboration – but at what cost, if pushed too far and too hard?

The burning platform of AI What makes all of this even more urgent is the accelerating roll-out of AI. We all know that AI algorithms can be used in negative ways, to create deepfakes, spread misinformation and manipulate thinking on social media. With AI becoming integrated not only into social media, but search engines, apps, content generators like ChatGPT and Bard, and numerous IT systems and data analytics tools used by businesses and institutions, bias in the algorithms is a huge risk. It’s essential there is diversity among the developers working on AI because when you’re building tools that help us to interpret the world, you have to have a balanced view. Failure to ensure this could have far-reaching and even dangerous consequences. Part of the solution to the safe development of AI is governance and regulation - but without doubt, another part of it is to have diverse teams working on its creation.