SAP touts Business Suite as key to enterprise AI

German software giant SAP is pitching its Business Suite set of integrated applications as the necessary foundation for enterprises to succeed with artificial intelligence (AI), arguing that a fragmented data landscape is the biggest barrier to progress.

With Business Suite, a “best of suite” bundle of business applications that integrate data, processes and functions for areas such as sales and finance, SAP is mounting a direct challenge to the “best-of-breed” model, where organisations assemble a host of fragmented applications from different suppliers.

Stephan de Barse, SAP’s global Business Suite leader, contended that the best-of-breed model is ill-suited for AI. “A landscape of fragmented applications creates fragmented data, which loses business context when pulled into a data lake for analysis, making it harder to operate effectively,” he said. “There is no good AI if we don’t fix the data.”

According to de Barse, this fragmentation means organisations spend around 80% of their time and effort managing applications and data, leaving just 20% for delivering business value.

Instead, SAP is promoting its “flywheel” concept, where AI, data and applications work together in a virtuous cycle. By keeping data and applications tightly integrated within Business Suite, SAP believes it can preserve the context needed for AI to generate meaningful and actionable insights.

To illustrate this future, SAP demonstrated how its AI copilot, Joule, could become the central point of interaction for users. “Users will no longer log into applications. Instead, Joule will be the front end and will orchestrate workflows across multiple parts of the SAP suite,” said de Barse.

For example, a task like responding to a new customer order, which currently involves manual interactions with manufacturing and finance systems, could be handled through a single conversational request to Joule, which would then execute the necessary actions in the background software.

SAP is also developing AI agents for various operational functions, from assisting shop floor managers in recovering from a power outage to helping less experienced staff compensate for absent colleagues. De Barse noted that some customers are already beginning to include these agents in their organisational charts.

“The first eight agents are already with customers, and that will grow to 40 by the end of the year,” he said. “This development is growing very fast. It’s a massive paradigm shift in enterprise software.”