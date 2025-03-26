Oracle bets big on AI, drives Australian business transformation

Artificial intelligence (AI) dominated discussions at Oracle CloudWorld Tour Sydney last week, with executives showcasing the company’s AI strategy and its impact on Australian businesses.

Oracle is embedding AI across all levels of its technology stack, from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to industry- and domain-specific applications and the Oracle database. This allows customers to leverage their own data with Oracle’s AI, rather than having to export it to external platforms.

Mike Sicilia, Oracle’s executive vice-president for global industries, noted that AI is becoming integral to business operations. “We’re getting to the point where AI just becomes the way we conduct ourselves, the way we do business. You don’t need to think about it as something separate.”

But “AI requires massive infrastructure,” he said, adding that the four main AI infrastructure vendors run their training and inferencing workloads on OCI because of the economies that the platform offers.

“I think the next wave of AI agents will be all the way to the edge,” he suggested, pointing out that applying AI at the point where a doctor talks to a patient or a salesperson interacts with a customer has immediate value because both parties benefit at the same time.

Stephen Bovis, Oracle’s regional managing director for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), noted that Australian businesses are moving beyond experimentation and integrating AI into their business strategies to improve productivity, reduce losses and increase profits. Bovis also touted Oracle's competitive advantage, by embedding generative AI into business applications to address customer challenges.

Rondy Ng, Oracle executive vice-president of applications development, highlighted the “world-class stack” underpinning Oracle Fusion applications, where AI changes how functions such as accounting, supply chain management and human capital management work to generate new value. “We’re not going to sell you a non-AI version,” he said.

While Oracle will continue to support its on-premises applications, the company believes it is a question of when, not if, customers will switch to Fusion. On-premises customers are realising the cost of maintaining the status quo, and the promise of generative AI is leading more of them to consider switching to software-as-a-service (SaaS) rather than continuing to pay for systems that don’t keep up with technology trends.

Back-office functions such as handling invoices and generating reports can be done better and with greater automation in Fusion than they can in Oracle’s on-premises software, said Ng. For example, invoices come in a variety of formats, and AI agents can eliminate manual intervention without the organisation having to worry about OCR (optical character recognition) engines and APIs (application programming interfaces). They can understand the purpose of the document, check tax calculations, allocate to the right account, and so on, freeing up skilled people to perform higher-value work such as capital management.

He demonstrated the Document IO agent in the Fusion enterprise resource planning (ERP) suite, showing how it is able to process a quotation that was handwritten in a language other than the user’s, generate an order based on the quote, its context (such as which employee submitted the quotation), match the subsequent invoice with the order, and generate a payment advice in the format specified by the supplier.

There are already around 150 AI agents built into Fusion, and another 50 will be introduced this year, including a talent review assistant and a customer sales representative assistant. Like the others, they will arrive as part of the quarterly updates and will help businesses become more efficient, Ng said.

Meredith Rowan, Oracle executive vice-president and ANZ and ASEAN group president for applications, offered several examples of local AI adoption: one customer achieved 98% accuracy in processing non-purchase-order invoices, saving 122 person-hours per month. Another saw improved performance with AI-powered predictive ordering. Rowan herself leverages AI for drafting job descriptions, noting that AI is included in the pricing, allowing customers to scale their usage according to their needs.

At the Sydney leg of the Snowflake World Tour, the company showcased how its platform simplifies data management, reduces costs and drives AI adoption for Australian businesses. Macquarie Bank is among the Australian customers that have switched to Fusion. Eleanore Bennett, Macquarie’s global head of finance platforms and solutions, said as the bank needed technology “that’s going to flex and grow and adapt,” it moved from an on-premises Peoplesoft implementation to Fusion, allowing the finance and tax teams to focus on their core competencies. “We’re fully committed to our digital transformation strategy,” she said, adding that the strategy will evolve to include AI. This will help Macquarie reach its desired state more quickly, but compliance issues are of particular importance as the business operates in regulated markets. Rowan underscored Oracle’s significant R&D investment and its unique position in providing security and embedded AI across the entire technology stack. She highlighted the South Australian Department of Treasury and Finance's implementation of Fusion Financials as a “gamechanger”, driving efficiency through shared services across government departments. Oracle was also the first vendor to provide SaaS services to an Australian government, she recalled. In the aftermath of the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires, a case management system to assist survivors based on Oracle’s cloud software was set up in just three days. Among its functions was the distribution A$350m in cash and 26,000 pallets of goods donated by the public. This story has particular significance for Rowan, who is from a farming family in the Strathbogie Ranges in central Victoria. Asked what Oracle can do to help with the way Australian organisations are apparently floundering with innovation, Bovis suggested innovation and productivity are important issues for the local economy, and Oracle can help with both. For example, OCI was one of the first cloud providers to offer Nvidia Blackwell GPUs (graphics processing units) within Australia, and Oracle is helping companies make significant changes to the way they manage their supply chains. It can also help break the nexus between revenue and headcount, he said. A customer in the healthcare sector has benefited from improved rostering, and a retailer is enjoying improved performance thanks to changes that help ensure the right products are in stock at the right stores. Over the next 12 months, Bovis expects to see local growth for both OCI and Fusion. Dedicated cloud regions, which are on-premises deployments of OCI for individual customers, are becoming increasingly common, and the new entry-level configuration known as Dedicated Region 25 with a minimum of just three racks is “a game changer” in this regard, he added.