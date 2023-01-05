Generative AI: Preparing for next-gen artificial intelligence

Towards the end of last year, management consultant McKinsey published an article where the first paragraph was created by ChatGPT, the generative artificial intelligence (AI) language model.

The article’s authors admitted that the AI’s attempt was “not perfect but overwhelmingly impressive”. They noted that products like ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot take technology into realms once thought to be reserved for humans. “With generative AI, computers can now arguably exhibit creativity. They can produce original content in response to queries, drawing from data they’ve ingested and interactions with users,” they said.

McKinsey said businesses need to explore where this technology can be applied. The paper suggests a number of possible scenarios, from AI-generated personalised sales and marketing content; generating task lists and documentation in operations and identifying errors; and drafting interview questions for job interviews and summarising legal documents. There is also a role in IT, where generative AI could be used to write code and documentation, such as converting simple JavaScript expressions into Python and automatically generating data.

McKinsey urged companies considering generative AI to identify the parts of the business where the technology could have the most immediate impact. The article’s authors recommended that business leaders implement a mechanism to monitor the deployment of generative AI systems, since this type of technology is set to evolve rapidly.

Speaking to Computer Weekly last month about the role of generative AI in programming, GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke said: “I think the next generation of developers will be used to AI and it’s going to be incredible. Technologies such as ChatGPT will enable a new way of learning, so young developers can interact with AI and learn at their own pace, whether it’s through tutorials or scripts in a predefined storyline.”

Mirroring the McKinsey article, Dohmke said generative AI could also enable developers to be more productive. “We’ve seen this in Copilot,” he said. “When you start using Copilot, it doesn’t have any information about you, so it uses the Codex model, which is a subvariant of the GPT model, to suggest code to you. But as you type, if it suggests code you don’t like, you can reject it.

“Over time, it learns what you accept or reject, and adapts to your coding style. We saw developers who were sceptical of the AI in Copilot get that ‘aha’ moment after a few days, and a couple of weeks later, they can no longer live without it.”