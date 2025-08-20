Warlock claims more victims as cyber attacks hit Colt and Orange

Warlock, the emergent cyber crime gang that claims it is holding UK network and telecoms services provider Colt’s data to ransom, appears to have hit multiple other victims in the past few weeks, it has emerged.

This is according to data supplied through the open source RansomLook.io information service, which is currently tracking 475 ransomware gangs across hundreds of dark web forums, markets and other channels. Warlock has claimed a total of 22 new victims since since 16 August, according to the data.

Besides Colt, these include a number of other tech firms, including mobile operator Orange, which today (20 August) confirmed a cyber attack affecting its Belgian subsidiary and last month reported a major security incident in its home country, France.

In a statement, Orange said it had detected a cyber attack on its IT systems resulting in criminal access to data on 850,000 customers. It claimed no credentials, email addresses, or banking or financial details were compromised, but information including names, phone and SIM card numbers, tariff plan data and Personal Unlocking Key (PUK) codes were.

The compromise of PUK codes is a particularly urgent concern, as these eight-digit numbers are designed as a security measure to protect SIM cards from unauthorised use should the user accidentally lock their SIM.

“As soon as the incident was detected, our teams blocked access to the affected system and tightened our security measures. Orange Belgium also alerted the competent authorities and filed an official complaint with the judicial authorities,” a spokesperson said.