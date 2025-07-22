Microsoft confirms China link to SharePoint hacks

Microsoft has revealed that Chinese state threat actors are actively targeting and exploiting a highly-dangerous new zero-day vulnerability in SharePoint Server, confirming earlier reports from Google Cloud’s Mandiant and others.

In a newly-published update, Microsoft said that two named threat actors – Linen Typhoon and Violet Typhoon – were targeting internet-facing SharePoint instances. Additionally, it said, an actor currently tracked as Storm-2603 is also working on exploits. Redmond said it is also investigating other actors using the exploits, and anticipates that they will be rapidly integrated into further downstream attacks.

"As noted in our blog this morning, Microsoft has released new comprehensive security updates for all supported versions of SharePoint Server, Subscription Edition, 2019, and 2016, that protect customers against these vulnerabilities,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Computer Weekly.

“In addition, we also have released hunting and mitigation guidance to customers via the 19 July MSRC blog as well as today's MSTIC blog. Our guidance to customers is that they apply these updates immediately to ensure they are protected. We have now provided updates for all the known vulnerabilities.”

The vulnerabilities in scope, CVE-2025-53770 and CVE-2025-53771, bypass previously disclosed flaws tracked as CVE-2025-49704 and CVE-2025-49706. The first and most serious of the two enables full remote code execution (RCE) and affects all supported versions of SharePoint Server.

Microsoft said that based on known tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) employed by Linen Typhoon, Violet Typhoon, and Storm-2603, it had been able to identify attempted exploits against CVE-2025-49704 and CVE-2025-40706 on or around 7 July 2025.