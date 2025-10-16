F5 admits nation-state actor stole BIG-IP source code

F5 has revealed that a highly sophisticated nation-state threat actor had gained long-term, persistent access to its corporate network, exfiltrating parts of the source code for its flagship BIG-IP products.

In a security notification released today, the network and application security supplier said the perpetrator had also downloaded information on undisclosed vulnerabilities that it was in the process of fixing. The breach, which F5 learned of in August 2025, targeted the company’s product development environment and engineering knowledge management platforms.

The incident has raised supply chain security concerns across the industry, as F5 technology underpins the networks of 85% of Fortune 500 companies, as well as major government agencies and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

F5 said it has since contained the threat and has seen no new unauthorised activity. However, the potential fallout from the theft of its “crown jewels” has sent shockwaves through the cyber security community.

“Make no mistake, the breach at F5 is a five-alarm fire for national security,” said Bob Huber, chief security officer at Tenable and a former US Navy cyber leader, adding that the stolen data could be used as a master key to launch devastating attacks, similar to the campaigns waged by Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon.